Pepper, which manages 60,000 mortgages sold to vultures by the banks, has warned of a new hike in variable rates. Photo: Stock image

MORTGAGE servicing firm Pepper has warned its variable rate customers that they are to see their home-loan rates rise in response to the last two European Central Bank rate increases.

Those on variable rates are facing a rise of 1 percentage point due to the two ECB rate hikes in December and this month.

The firm said that the 21,000 variable rate mortgage accounts it manages are on behalf of vulture funds. It said it was getting a large volume of calls to its helplines every day.

Credit servicers like Pepper have passed on the five ECB rate rises since last summer that have seen the key ECB refinancing rate jump from 0pc to 3pc.

The statement from Pepper comes as the Money Advice and Budgeting Services (Mabs), the State-funded free service for those in debt, warned that thousands of families whose loans were sold to vulture funds will be forced back into arrears unless radical solutions are put in place.

These borrowers are at risk of going into arrears as they are already being charged rates of 6.5pc, with some paying as high as 7pc.

Read More

Mortgage broker and director of mortgage broker solution OnlineApplication.com Karl Deeter warned that rates for all of the 38,000 people on variable rates whose loans were sold to vultures could go as high as 9pc this year.

Some of those with Pepper have told this publication their annual mortgage costs have already shot up by €3,500 a year.

Pepper said that the average rate at the moment for the mortgage accounts its manages that are on variables is 5.2pc.

For those who have a split mortgage, where a portion of the loan is set aside to be paid later, the average rate is 3.1pc at present.

This means the main mortgage balances, for those with a split mortgage, are currently on an average rate of 6.1pc.

The overall average rate across the split mortgages, which includes the main balance and the split balance, is around 3.1pc, when the split balance is taken into consideration.

It said: “Following on from two further interest rate increases, totalling 1pc, announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) in December 2022 and February 2023, Pepper will start notifying certain customers this week by letter of an additional 1pc increase in their variable mortgage rate.

“This latest increase for variable mortgage rates continues to be less than or equivalent to the increase in ECB interest rates announced to date.”

It insisted that it had no choice but to pass on the five ECB rate rises since July, and said the mortgages were already on high rates when the loans where taken on board by Pepper.

“Pepper does not receive any commercial benefit from the increase in interest rates, which are being directly passed on,” it said.

It said its has seen a notable increase in customers redeeming loans or switching to a new lender.

And some 5,000 people on tracker and variable rates, as both mortgage types have been hit with the higher rates, have been in contact with Pepper since the start of the year.

Pepper said it offers one of the broadest ranges of temporary and longer-term forbearance solutions in the Irish market for those unable to make the higher payments.

These include interest-only payments, term extensions, arrears capitalisations, interest rate discounts as well as several other options.

It said it does not offer a fixed rate mortgage product, but it can offer fixed reduced monthly repayments and interest rate discounts, both for short term and extended periods.