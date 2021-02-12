Pace of property prices rises picks up

THE pace of property price rises has picked up, pushed up by the cost of new homes.

Prices increased by 2.2pc nationally in the year to December, the Central Statistics Office said, as a glut of buyers chasing too few houses continues to inflate the market.

The December rise compares to an increase of 0.2pc in the year to November and an increase of 0.3pc in the year to December 2019.

Dublin prices rose by 1.2pc in the year to December, while property prices outside Dublin were 3.1pc higher.

The rise in prices is mainly coming from new home purchases. Various lockdowns have slowed the pace of homes construction.

New homes rose in price by 2pc in the last three months of last year compared with the same quarter in the previous year.

Second-hand homes only rose in price by 0.2pc in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same period a year before that.

Economist with Goodbody Stockbrokers Dermot O’Leary said the rise in December was the fastest pace prices have gone up since July 2019, and comes in the context of a surge in mortgage approvals and a very low level of stock for sale.

“Despite the impact of the lockdown, the low level of stock for sale, coupled with a significant stock of undrawn mortgages, is likely to put further upward pressure on prices in 2021. We recently upgraded our forecast for the year to 4pc,” he said.

Households paid a median price of €260,000 for a dwelling on the market in the 12 months to December 2020.

The Dublin region had the highest median price at €380,000.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €532,000, while South Dublin had the lowest at €352,000.

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow at €349,000 and Kildare at €320,000.

The lowest price was €110,000 in Leitrim.

Over all of last year a total of 38,010 home purchases were filed with Revenue.

A third, or 12,644, were purchases by first-time buyers

More than half, or 20,117, were bought by people moving home.

The balance of 5,249 were acquired by non-occupiers, representing 14pc of purchases.

This means that one in seven homes were bought by State housing bodies and cuckoo funds that snap up whole apartment blocks to rent them out.

Overall, the national index is 16pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 22pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 18pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

A number of property experts are predicting that prices will continue to rise this year.

Demand has not been hit by the pandemic as most of those out of work were not earning enough to secure a mortgage.

Currently construction has been halted.

