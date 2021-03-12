Pace of price rises in property escalates

THE pace of property price rises picked up in January.

Prices were up 2.6pc in the month compared with the same month last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It comes after property prices rose by 2.2pc last year despite predictions the pandemic would lead to price collapses.

It is the fastest annual rate of rise in 18 months.

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 1.1pc in the year to January, while property prices outside Dublin were 4pc higher.

Restricted supply of new properties due to repeated lockdowns is one of the main reasons for the price rises.

The Banking and Payments Federation expects completion numbers this year to be at least similar to levels in 2020 at around 21,000 units.

This is well short of demand with most experts saying we need 30,000-plus new homes a year to satisfy strong demand.

At the same time many potential homebuyers are largely insulated from Covid-related job losses and income drops.

Six in ten prospective buyers have been able to save more money for a deposit since the onset of Covid-19 last year, according to a recent MyHome.ie survey.

Values of property are also being pushed up by cash buyers such as cuckoo funds and State-funded housing bodies.

Private investor funds are now a major force in the housing market.

They have been dubbed cuckoo funds as they are accused of displacing first-time buyers.

Many commentators had predicted this time last year that Covid-19 would lead to panic selling of properties due to business collapses and mass job losses. But State financial supports have stopped that happening.

CSO statisticians said the prices of new homes in the fourth quarter of last year were 2pc higher than in the same quarter of 2019.

Prices of existing dwellings in the fourth quarter of 2020 were 0.2pc higher than in corresponding quarter of 2019.

In January, 3,484 household home purchases were filed with Revenue.

This represents a 5.6pc decrease compared to the 3,691 purchases in January 2020, and a 30.2pc decrease compared with the 4,988 purchases in December 2020.

The total value of transactions filed in January was €1.1bn.

Existing dwellings accounted for 81pc of the purchases.

A third of properties were bought by first-time buyers in the year to January, the CSO said.

Movers accounted for 53pc of purchases.

The rest, representing 13.5pc, was bought by non-occupiers. This is represented by cuckoo funds and State-backed housing bodies and local authorities.

The median, or typical, price paid for a residential property was €261,000 in the 12 months to January, the CSO said.

The Dublin region had the highest median price at €385,000.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €537,842, while South Dublin had the lowest at €353,000, the CSO said.

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow at €350,000 and Kildare at €320,000.

Leitrim continues to have the lowest median price at €110,000.

Property prices nationally have increased by 88pc from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin prices have risen 95pc from their February 2012 low, with a rise of 89pc in the rest of the country.

