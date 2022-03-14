Other lenders expected to hike mortgages after ICS move

MORE mortgage providers are likely to increase their rates after ICS became the first in years to hike its lending costs.

It is increasing new fixed rates by up to 0.45 percentage points.

Home-loan borrowing rates have been at their lowest for 12 years in this country, but there is now an expectation that the European Central Bank will increase its base rate from the end of the year.

ICS Mortgages, which is owned by Dilosk, said it was increasing its fixed mortgages rates for owner occupiers with immediate effect.

The changes will not impact existing customers currently on a fixed rate or variable rate, or applicants who have an existing loan offer under agreed terms from ICS Mortgages.

ICS Mortgages chief commercial officer Ray McMahon said the increases “reflect the significant upward pressure on the cost of financing fixed-interest rate products in the international markets”.

“This is a result of considerable rate movements in capital markets due to inflationary pressures being felt across Europe and globally,” he said.

Borrowers have been increasingly seeking out fixed products as rates here are at their lowest level for 12 years and are likely to rise.

The ICS increases are for its three and five-year fixed products, with rises for those in a range of loan-to-value brackets.

The five-year rate for those with a loan to value of 60pc, or lower, goes from 1.95pc to 2.40pc.

This will mean that someone borrowing €250,000 will now have to pay €62 a month more to lock into this rate. Over a year that works out at €744.

Five-year fixed rate mortgages with a loan to value of less than 80pc will increase from 2.2pc to 2.6pc.

ICS’s three-year fixed rate for a mortgage with an loan-to-value ratio of below 60pc will increase from 1.95pc to 2.25pc.

This is an indication that mortgage interest rates may be set to rise, according to managing director of Doddl.ie Martina Hennessy.

“After experiencing mortgage rate decreases for a number of years, the uplift by ICS Mortgages is a reminder that we are in a low-rate environment, with mortgage rates the lowest they’ve been for over 12 years.

"Upward pressure on funding costs could result in other lenders also increasing rates in the not too distant future,” said Ms Hennessy.

“These rate increases, while unwelcome, are reflective of volatility in global capital markets on which ICS, as a non-bank lender, is reliant on for funding.”

Ms Hennessy said the current low-rate environment and rising home values present an opportunity for mortgage holders to lock in lower rates and safeguard against general rising cost of living.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise its key lending at by 0.25pc, from 0pc, by the end of the year. It is concerned about rampant inflation in the Eurozone.

Its main refinancing rate has been at zero since March 16, 2016.

An ECB rate rise will make variable and tracker mortgages more expensive. It will also mean dearer new fixed rates.

Some 200,000 homeowners are on standard variable rates and are set to pay more with rates across Europe expected to rise in the coming months.

Around 250,000 are on trackers, which rise or fall when the ECB rate changes.