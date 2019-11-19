Ombudsman told to teach banks who unjustly took tracker mortgages off customers a lesson

Chairman of the Oireachtas Finance Committee John McGuinness told ombudsman Ger Deering banks had still not learned the lesson of the massive tracker scandal.

This was clear from the controversy last week when the group head of KBC Bank had to apologise after calling on the Central Bank probe into the tracker issue annoying.

Johan Thijs, CEO of Belgium based KBC Group, originally made the comments on a conference call with analysts, where he described “this tracker stuff” as “still annoying”.

Mr McGuinness told the ombudsman the public was looking to him to deal with the banks.

“Some 40,000-plus people have been impacted by trackers, but it is still an issue in the banks.

“They are still reluctant to face up to their responsibilities in response to the changes needed in banking.”

Mr McGuinness told Mr Deering: “Your role is crucial in teaching them a lesson. The public are looking to you to implement your full range of powers to implement what is needed.”

The ombudsman provides a free service to consumers to resolve complaints about the actions of banks, insurance companies and other financial firms.

If the office finds in favour of a consumer it can direct compensation to be paid, and can direct that the likes of a tracker rate be restored to the complainant.

Mr Deering told the committee he is dealing with a large number of tracker mortgage cases.

This could see any patterns that emerge where similar groups of borrowers were denied a tracker getting refunds and the return of their good-value tacker rate.

This is despite ombudsman Ger Deering’s office only looking at each case individually.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath had asked if there were tracker cases showing up similar circumstances this could mean large numbers of disputed cases being resolved, rather than each one being adjudicated individually.

Up to 10,000 additional cases in different banks are being disputed by the lenders.

These include cases in Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB, EBS, and KBC.

Mr Deering said he reports his findings to the Central Bank.

If there are similar patterns or circumstances across a cohort of customers this could have implications for all of those affected by the same tracker issue.

This could include the likes of a group of tracker disputed cases in one bank that centre on the tracker margin. Some banks are saying they will return customers to a tracker but at a tracker margin that is so high it is not regarded as a tracker rate.

But that will be a matter for the Central Bank, Mr Deering indicated.

