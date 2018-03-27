Number of completed housing units up almost 40pc in February

Despite the increase in the numbers of completed units, with less than 10,000 units completed in the most recent 12 month period, there remains, what the report described as "a significant gap between supply and estimated demand of around 35,000."

The Greater Dublin area continues to account for the bulk of the residential construction, with the strongest growth seen in commuter countries to Dublin, namely Kildare, Meath and Wicklow. Completions more than doubled (up 119pc) in the first two months of the year in these countries and accounted for almost 27pc of overall completions.