NON-bank lender Finance Ireland is to again increase the cost of its mortgages.

The lender is increasing its standard variable rate by 1 percentage point with effect from March 16 next.

The will mean the variable rate at Finance Ireland will be between 5.75pc and 6.15pc, depending on the loan to value.

It said it was doing this in response to the European Central Bank (ECB) which announced a fifth rate rise in the last two weeks.

The move comes after Finance Ireland increased its variable, and three and five-year fixed rates by up to 2 percentage points for new customers last October.

The lender said the latest rise was “in light of continuing ECB rate rises”.

It added: “Finance Ireland has a range of mortgage offerings and customers are advised to contact the lender or a broker or to view the CCPC [Competition and Consumer Protection Commission] website if they think they may qualify for a different product or a different rate on their mortgage.”

Finance Ireland, which is the largest non-bank lender in the State, said at the end of last year that more than 80pc of its loan applications in 2022 were for fixed terms of 10 years or more as customers look to lock in certainty in a period of widely forecasted interest rate increases.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said having such a high variable rate would mean Finance Ireland was now out of sync with the rest of the market.

Finance Ireland saw its pre-tax profits almost triple in 2021 to €28m as it released some unused provisions taken at the height of the Covid-19 crisis for potential loan losses.

The profit figure was up from €9.64m recorded in 2021.

Finance Ireland freed up €4m of loan provisions last year, equating to 29pc of the €13.7m it set aside in 2020 for possible loan losses.

On the day of the last ECB rate-rise announcement, at the start of this month, AIB responded with a variable rate rise and an increase in its fixed rates for new customers.

AIB said it will increase rates by an average of 0.5pc across all tracker and fixed mortgages, with new fixed prices effective from today. Fixed and tracker mortgage rates for customers of the bank’s Haven brand will also go up.

AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB had spared their variable-rate customers up to now, despite the ECB having raised rates four times in the six months to last December, and have only passed through some of the hikes to fixed products.

But more ECB rate rises are on the cards.

Five successive hikes have added up to €400 a month to a €330,000 tracker mortgage, with a further rise next month to add €88 more.