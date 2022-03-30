No plans to change housing scheme despite surge in property values

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien has no immediate plans to increase the house price limits for local authority mortgages despite the surge in the cost of new homes.

The minister told Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin he is keeping the market values of the property that can be purchased or self-built under the scheme under review.

But there are no plans at present to change the house price limits.

House prices continue to spiral upwards, according to three separate pricing surveys released this week.

There was an average rise of 8.4pc in prices in the first three months of the year, according to Daft.ie

This was the seventh straight quarters of house price inflation.

Central Statistics Office figures show that property prices shot up again in January as the pressure on potential buyers shows no signs of abating.

They were up by 14.8pc in the year nationally.

Mr Ó Broin asked in the Dáil if the housing minister has any plans to review the house price limits for local authority mortgages in view of the rising cost of new homes.

The Local Authority Home Loan is a Government backed mortgage for those on modest or low incomes who cannot get a mortgage from the banks to buy or build a home.

It has been available nationwide from local authorities since January this year.

The loan can be used both for new and second-hand properties, or to self-build. It is the successor to the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan.

Mr O’Brien told the Dáil the scheme is available for first-time buyers and fresh-start applicants and can also be used for the purchase of homes through State schemes such as the Tenant Purchase Scheme and Affordable Housing Schemes, with the exception of the First Home Scheme.

The maximum market values of the property that can be purchased or self-built are €320,000 in the counties of Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, and €250,000 in the rest of the country.

This limits the amount that can be borrowed to no more than €288,000 in the counties Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow and no more than €225,000 in the rest of the country.

The scheme supports home ownership amongst lower to moderate income households by reducing the cost of mortgage finance and increasing the level of financing available, particularly for single applicants in urban areas, Mr O’Brien said.

But he said there are no plans at present to change the house price limits.

However, this situation will be kept under review.

The minister said it should also be noted that the Local Authority Home Loan is available for both new and second-hand homes.

