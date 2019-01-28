The Government has formally launched a new State lender that will finance house building.

The Government has formally launched a new State lender that will finance house building.

New State lender - aimed at builders and developers - has initial €750m to finance house building

Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI), will lend up to €35m per scheme and up to 80pc of the development cost of housing schemes.

It is aimed at small and medium sized builders/developers.

HBFI has an initial €750m of State funds to fund the delivery of up to 7,500 new homes over the next five years.

The fund will charge 5pc to 8pc over Euribor.

Online Editors