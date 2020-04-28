New 101-unit housing development gets green light in Galway

The new development will be built in Ballybrit, Galway

A 101-unit development with a playground and two-storey crèche has been approved for the Galway suburb of Ballybrit.

An Bord Pleanála gave fast-track approval for the developers, Trean Meadow, to build the new community on Ballybane More Road, 5 kilometres northeast of Galway city centre.

The developers had proposed a 102-unit development of houses, duplexes and apartments. The board ordered one two-bed unit removed to ensure that at least 15pc of the site remains as open public space.

Trean Meadow was allowed to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála, bypassing Galway City Council, under the Government’s strategic housing rules. In force since 2017, these powers are designed to speed delivery of new homes with a minimum project size of 100 units.

Galway’s development plan projects its population will grow by more than 51,000 to top 145,000 by 2040.

The Ballybane More site is near the Briarhill shopping centre and Merlin Park University Hospital.

The plan as approved calls for 12 one-bed units, 78 two beds, and eight three-bed and three four-bed homes. Most houses are in six-unit terraced blocks.

The board required the developers to provide 105 car parking spaces for residents, including 10pc with electrical charging points, and 150 spaces for bicycles.

