Murphy under fire as he dismisses extra homeless numbers

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is under fire for being "out of touch" with the housing crisis after saying the number of homeless "hitting 10,000 doesn't tell us anything that hitting 9,000 didn't tell us".

The number of people sleeping rough or in emergency accommodation is expected to rise when new figures are released this week. But Mr Murphy has insisted he will not diverge from Fine Gael's plan, insisting it is working despite the alarming figures.

In June, the number of people considered homelessness stood at 9,870 and it is understood the figure is now creeping towards 10,000.

But Mr Murphy said: "While the numbers are obviously too high, hitting 10,000 doesn't tell us anything that hitting 9,000 didn't tell us, which is that we have a very serious crisis and a huge number of actors... are going to work every day to try and alleviate the problems as people present and families present [as homeless]."

The housing crisis was rooted in a supply issue and the evidence was that supply is increasing, the minister argued.

Labour Party housing spokeswoman, Jan O'Sullivan, said the expected rise in homelessness figures showed the crisis was worsening and needed urgent intervention along the same lines as the measures taken in response to the financial crash.

"It's time he [Mr Murphy] did the job he has been given to do or calling for him to go is going to become the issue," she said.

She added that Mr Murphy's comments showed "a lack of understanding about what it means to be homeless".

Fianna Fáil's housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien has said the party will be pushing to ensure next month's Budget - the third under the Confidence and Supply Agreement - is focused on housing.

"Really the time for excuses and trying to paint a better picture is over; it's obvious what's happening now is not working and we need a greater effort - it is an emergency and we need an emergency effort," Mr O'Brien said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Mr Murphy said the policies to address housing were "Oireachtas policies" due to the current make-up of Dáil Éireann.

The rise in homelessness comes just weeks after an image of the children of Margaret Cash sleeping on chairs at Tallaght Garda Station shocked the nation, an incident the minister said "should not have happened" and was a "mistake".

Opposition TDs have rounded on Mr Murphy for failing to implement emergency measures to address the crisis.

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said the minister either "truly believes his policies are working or he is so out of touch he cannot grasp the reality of the lived experience for many tenants, young families, pensioners, and students as they struggle to find somewhere to live and hold on to it".

A spokesman for Mr Murphy said his comments were a bid to point out that one person in emergency accommodation was one family too many.

"The opposition constantly state the minister is attempting to keep the number below 10,000 - that is a ridiculous assertion. The minister is attempting to solve the problem.

"Fundamentally, the root cause of homelessness, rising rents and rising house prices is that we are not building enough homes, but we are fixing that and the facts show more and more homes are being built every single day.

"But we can't build 50,000 homes overnight. The minister understands next week or next month or next year is not quickly enough for those in emergency accommodation but building homes takes weeks and months."

Irish Independent