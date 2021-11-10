Mortgage rates at four-year low but still twice Eurozone average

Mortgage rates have fallen in this country but are still high compared with the average in the Eurozone.

MORTGAGE rates in this country have dropped to their lowest level in four years.

But they are still more than double what is charged on average across the Eurozone, according to new Central Bank figures.

The average home-loan rate in this country is now down 0.6pc to a four-year low of 2.72pc.

This is still the second highest rate in Eurozone. The average across the currency bloc is 1.27pc.

Only Greece has more expensive new mortgages.

The difference between the Eurozone and in this country means that an average new borrower is paying €180 a month more here than the typical cost in other European countries.

Over a year this works out at almost €2,200, on an average first-time buyer mortgage of €250,000, with a 30-year term.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie welcomed the fact that rates here have been falling in recent months.

He said Avant Money and ICS Mortgages offer rates from as low as 1.95pc.

However, many of the lowest rates right come with big caveats, such as a requirement to have a 40pc deposit, while some of the ultra low rates are only available on B+ energy rated homes.

Mr Cassidy said a 40pc deposit was beyond the capabilities of many first-time buyers.

“The fall in mortgage rates over the past year is obviously welcome and the overall trend is downward, albeit very, very slowly.

“However, it’s still deeply frustrating that rates here remain so high compared to our Eurozone neighbours and have done so for so long”, he said.

Joey Sheahan, of MyMortgages.ie and Author of ‘The Mortgage Coach’, said rates remain stubbornly high, but the market is competitive.

“It’s actually because they are relatively high that more mortgage holders should be looking around for a better deal. This time of the year really is a great time to switch.”

ICS mortgages, EBS, Finance Ireland and Avant Money have all reduced rates over the past six months, despite the impending departure of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank next year.

Mr Cassidy called out Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB. He said they have among the highest mortgage rates, despite having a large share of the mortgage market.

Switching activity has been growing strongly in recent months.

In September, over 600 people switched their mortgage, which was up almost 37pc year-on-year according to the Banking and Payments Federation.

Banks argue that rates are high here because mortgage lending in Ireland is considered risky, partly because banks have difficulty enforcing security if a loan goes into arrears.

This means banks here must hold around three times the level of capital to safeguard against potential loan losses compared with banks in the rest of Europe.