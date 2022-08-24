Homes under construction at Kilcarbery Grange, Dublin, where Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien officially opened 118 new cost-rental homes yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to push up its lending rates twice by the end of the year, move that will put massive financial pressure on tracker and variable mortgage holders.

Rates are likely to go up by 1 percentage point, or even 1.25 percentage points, by the end of this year, market experts said.

This is despite fears the European economy is entering a downturn.

Such a move would cost those on trackers and variable rates thousands of extra euro in repayments, and push up the cost of new fixed rates.

The ECB surprised markets last month when it pushed up its key lending rates by 0.50 percentage points – twice what

most market commentators had expected. July’s rate rise was the first in 11 years.

It is now expected to raise rates again next month, and is coming under pressure to push up rates a third time before the end of the year.

In the past two weeks people with tracker mortgages have been getting notices telling them that their borrowing costs will rise in the coming weeks.

A tracker mortgage holder with €200,000 left to pay is facing additional monthly repayments of €45 after the July ECB rate hike.

Now a family with a home loan this size could be facing an additional €96 a month in repayments if rates rise by another 1 percentage point.

This would mean monthly repayments will have risen by €137. Over a year this works out at around €1,690 in additional repayments.

There are around 250,000 homeowners on tracker rates, with around 200,000 mortgage holders on variable rates.

These borrowers are vulnerable to rising market interest rates.

The three main banks held off increasing their variable rates when the ECB hiked its rates last month, in a bid to stave off red-hot inflation.

However, banks here are unlikely to absorb another rise, according to mortgage market observers.

Earlier this month, Avant Money pushed up its variable rates by between 0.45 percentage points and 0.50 percentage points.

A note sent to investors yesterday from the Dublin offices of specialist bank Investec said it sees ECB rates rising by 1 percentage point this year, with rates in the 19 countries that share the euro currency on hold next year.

ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel took a tough stance last week when she said inflation was unlikely to ease without rate rises.

“Even if we entered a recession, it’s quite unlikely that inflationary pressures will abate by themselves,” she said.

German central bank chief Dr Joachim Nagel warned at the weekend that inflation in Europe’s largest economy was likely to surpass 10pc for the first time in 70 years.

“With the high inflation rates, further interest rate hikes must follow,” he said.

Markets are currently pricing in a rise of 0.5 percentage points next month with more rises by the end of the year.

Economist Austin Hughes said he expects another 0.5 percentage point rise in European rates in September, with the same level of increase again between October and December.

However, there was a possibility the ECB could even go for a 0.75 percentage point rise in October or December.