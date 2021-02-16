Mortgage costs here to stay above rest of EU

The cost of mortgages in Ireland will remain higher than the euro zone average for at least five more years due to rules that "trap" Irish banks in crisis mode, according to the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).

A new report by the BPFI says that because Irish banks are judged by European regulators on the risks from the crisis period of 2007-2013, they must hold extra capital for each home loan they write.

However, even though loans written in more recent years have much higher underlying quality than the banks' back books, it will take more than five years for risk weightings to reduce significantly, the BPFI said.

The rules mean that Irish banks are still judged on poor underwriting standards from the property bubble and subsequent financial crisis, when house prices plunged by more than 50pc in some regions and mortgage arrears ballooned.

This is "effectively trapping the crisis in the risk-weighted asset calculations for mortgages in Ireland," the report said.

"This requirement for additional capital, due to elevated risk-weighted asset (RWA) density, increases the cost of mortgages in Ireland, when compared to other countries, by significantly increasing the capital required for a bank when underwriting for an Irish mortgage."

According to the BPFI's analysis, the five main banks in the Irish market - Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC - require €2.5bn in extra equity to set against unexpected losses on their €83bn in mortgages.

This extra capital makes banks less profitable according to standard measures, such as return on equity (ROE).

The low ROE of banks in the Irish market has been blamed for their underperforming shares and delay in selling government stakes back to the private market.

Trapped capital and poor profitability has been cited by bank analysts as the main reason behind NatWest 's strategic review of Ulster Bank and a key reason for the lack of new competition in the market.

Banking sources said that there is a case for reviewing the risk-weighting model at the European level as it does not fully take into account Ireland's recovery from the financial crisis.

Since 2013 the Central Bank of Ireland has implemented strict mortgage rules on loan-to-value and loan-to-income ratios to minimise future arrears and loss on default for new lending.

Although the legacy of mortgage arrears from the financial crisis has not yet been resolved by banks or regulators, the current pandemic-related economic downturn has not resulted in damaging levels of loan defaults.

Stress tests currently being conducted by the European Banking Authority are expected to show the real position of Irish banks in a stress scenario and could provide a statistical basis for revisiting the tough capital rules imposed after the financial crisis.

Irish mortgage rates are about twice the European average and among the most expensive in Europe, although they have been declining in recent months, according to the latest retail interest rate statistics from the CBI.

