Mortgage break deadline looms next week for 37,000 householders

Tens of thousands of people on mortgage payment breaks will find themselves having to meet repayments or be declared in default from next week.

A rolled-over three-month moratorium ends on Wednesday, leaving borrowers at the mercy of the banks – unless Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insists on an extended holiday.

Mr Donohoe meets the banks on Monday, amid signs he will insist on the extension, which also makes sense for the balance sheet of domestic banks.

Unless Ireland signs up for a new dispensation by the European Banking Authority – a form of “extend and pretend” as it is known in the industry – then banks will be required to keep funds on hand to meet contingent liabilities.

Meanwhile, 37,000 individual home-loan customers could be declared in default if the payment break runs out and Covid-19 circumstances mean they cannot meet repayments as they fall liable.

Not only would those customers be risking foreclosure, but there would be credit rating implications that could dog them their whole lives.

Sinn Féin raised the issue in the Dáil, with finance spokesman Pearse Doherty setting it off against the reduced fine of €18million accepted by KBC after it wrongfully diverted €154million from customer accounts in the course of the tracker loan scandal.

“Not one banker is to be arrested, not one sacked, not one held to account,” he said, yet borrowers affected by a crisis outside their control faced worry about the right to remain in their homes.

The Government, five main retail banks and Banking and Payments Federation Ireland announced measures last March to deal with the impact of Covid-19, including a three-month payment break for mortgage customers – later extended to six months. Guidelines from the European Banking Authority held that payment breaks would not mean default.

According to the Central Bank, 74,000 payment breaks have been granted to mortgage holders since the beginning of the pandemic, with nearly 40,000 availing of the second three-month break.

But no provision has been made for those whose breaks are now about to come to an end or for what will happen afterwards.

“With unemployment rates remaining sky high and cuts to the pandemic unemployment payment, many borrowers are facing imminent default,” Mr Doherty said.

A quarter of SMEs had also applied for Covid-19 payment breaks since May, he said. “The ability of many of those businesses to return to regular repayments is in doubt,” he added.

Breaks of a full year were offered to borrowers in Spain, Italy and Portugal, he said, while German banks had given breaks of nine months.

Unfortunately, with the public health measures necessary to contain Covid, the damage to the economy would continue, and many of those who have become unemployed “will remain so for some time”.

The European Banking Authority’s deadline for the application of its guidelines is September 30, next Wednesday.

“We are quickly running out of time. I have been raising this issue with the Minister for Finance for some time, but he has refused to act,” Mr Doherty said.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said those who are in such a position “will have act quickly”, and in advance of next Wednesday.

“If they intend to make an application, they should do so in this short interim period,” he added.

But this did not mean that it would not be possible after that period for banks to continue offering loan payment breaks on a case-by-case basis, he said. That was not ruled out by the European regulations.

“It is always best for customers to approach the banks and to engage with them, so that there is not a greater difficulty later,” Mr Ryan said. “It is better to work to resolve these issues than to ignore them.

“If customers experience any difficulties in how banks deal with them, they may work with the Central Bank’s consumer protection unit and make use of the code of conduct on mortgage arrears,” he added.

“Banks cannot act in a way that is completely contrary to good public policy and the public interest. They have to consider the wider issue and deal with customers fairly,” he added.

