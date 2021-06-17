Mortgage arrears fall despite large numbers out of work

The number of people in arrears on their mortgages fell in the first quarter despite a Level 5 lockdown and soaring unemployment.

New data from the Central Bank show that the number of family home loans behind on payments decreased by 2,838 in the first three months of the year.

At the same time, the Covid-adjusted unemployment rate, which includes those on pandemic unemployment payments, spiked at 25.1pc in January as thousands of businesses were forced to close their doors.

The contrast suggests Government supports have been instrumental in preventing a repeat of the problems of the financial crisis – a finding consistent with the Central Bank’s Financial Stability Review, which was published yesterday.

Short-term arrears of under 90 days made up the bulk of the decline, but long-term arrears fell slightly as well, even as the economy suffered widespread disruption due to coronavirus.

Read More

The total stock of principal dwelling homes in arrears by more than 90 days stood at 37,723 at the end of March, representing 5.2pc of the 728,071 of the private residential mortgage accounts in the country.

More than half of those accounts were in long-term arrears of more than one-year, indicating the long-standing problem of mortgage arrears resolution is not being solved, although fewer borrowers are currently falling behind on their payments.

One in ten of accounts in arrears were behind 10 years or more on payments, meaning thousands of distressed loans from the financial crisis remain unresolved.

Despite the high level of multi-year arrears cases, only 14pc are in a legal process. Most of these – more than 5,000 accounts – have been tied up in the legal system for more than two years. About half of those have been the subject of proceedings lasting at least five years.

Lenders are reluctant to initiate proceedings and only 40pc of borrowers in arrears had been issued a formal demand.

Repossessions remain extremely rare, too, with just 21 personal properties being taken into possession on 42 repossession orders issued during the quarter.

Restructured mortgages accounted for 10pc of outstanding mortgages in the quarter. Some 4,572 borrowers entered restructuring arrangements in the first three months of the year, but the total number of restructures fell slightly.

Although the vast majority of account holders in a restructuring agreement were making monthly payments, nearly one in five were not abiding by the terms of the arrangement.

The outstanding balance on mortgages in arrears more than 90 days, including buy-to-let loans, was €10.3bn at the end of March, out of a total stock of €112.6bn.