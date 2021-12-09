Mortgage arrears continue to fall despite impact of pandemic

Central Bank Deputy Governor Ed Sibley warns that more action is needed to resolve the mortgage arrears crisis. Photo: Tony Gavin

THE number of homeowners in mortgage arrears has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, but there continues to be thousands of people behind on their payments.

The total number of mortgage accounts that are more than three months in arrears was 34,182 in September, the Central Bank said.

This is the lowest number of accounts in arrears for more than 90 days since June, 2010.

It represents less than 5pc of all home mortgage accounts.

Experts said it was welcome that the trend of arrears figures falling has not been affected by the pandemic.

The Central Bank said there a decline in the numbers of mortgage holders who were in arrears for less than a year and in those in arrears for more than a year.

Some 3,800 fewer mortgage holders were behind on their payments for less than a year when compared with the same period last year.

Accounts in arrears over one year declined by almost 4,000 when compared with a year ago.

Credit servicing firms and retail credit firms, often referred to as vulture funds, hold 67pc of all residential mortgage accounts that are in arrears, the Central Bank said.

This is despite only holding 14pc of all residential mortgages in the State.

Of all mortgages in arrears, a huge proportion have overdue payments stretching back a decade.

Some 7,653 are behind on their payments for between two and five years.

Close to 10,000 are in arrears for between five and 10 years.

And 5,430 are in arrears for more than a decade, the regulator said.

Legal proceedings have been issued to just under half of residential mortgage holders that are in arrears for more than a year.

These accounts are not subject to an arrangement to restructure the payments or the mortgage holders are not co-operating with their lender.

Despite rents surging to record levels, there were 113,110 buy-to-let accounts in arrears at the end of September.

This was a decrease of 647 accounts over the quarter.

Most are in arrears for a year or more.

There are 722,886 private residential mortgage accounts for homes in the State, with a value of €98.2bn.

Recently the Central Bank said more action is needed from banks and funds that own mortgage portfolios to deal with long-term mortgage arrears.

Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said there are wider issues associated with the legacy of mortgage arrears, including the cost of credit for all borrowers and the attractiveness of the Irish mortgage market for new entrants.

Mr Sibley called for “a meaningful engagement” between lenders and those in long-term mortgage arrears to try and find a right solution to overcome the debts.