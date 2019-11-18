MORE than 1,000 mortgage holders have taken their cases to have a tracker mortgage and get compensation to the ombudsman.

More than 1,000 complain to ombudsman about tracker mortgages

Financial services and pensions ombudsman Ger Deering is due to tell TDs and senators that most have complained that their bank never offered them a tracker, which they feel they should have received.

Mr Deering is expected to tell the chairman of the Oireachtas Finance Committee John McGuinness that his office is now dealing with 1,174 complaints relating to tracker mortgage interest rates.

This is in addition to the 40,500 cases that have been owned up to by the banks, with pay outs of €690m.

