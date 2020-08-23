| 14.4°C Dublin

Montrose closure could cost Hines $11m

The Montrose student accommodation in Dublin is being renovated due to fire safety concerns (stock photo) Expand

Sean Pollock

Hines Global Income Trust, a subsidiary of international property giant Hines, has said the cost of closing and renovating its Montrose student accommodation in Dublin due to fire safety concerns could be $11m (€9.3m).

The subsidiary, which is understood to have no bearing on Hines' other Irish assets, including Cherrywood, also revealed it may escrow certain interest payments or reduce the outstanding principal of its $25m mortgage at the property.

In its latest results, the company revealed it closed the residential accommodations at Montrose for the upcoming 2020/2021 college year so as to carry out renovations including the replacement of some safety equipment systems.