Montrose closure could cost Hines $11m

The Montrose student accommodation in Dublin is being renovated due to fire safety concerns (stock photo)

Hines Global Income Trust, a subsidiary of international property giant Hines, has said the cost of closing and renovating its Montrose student accommodation in Dublin due to fire safety concerns could be $11m (€9.3m).

The subsidiary, which is understood to have no bearing on Hines' other Irish assets, including Cherrywood, also revealed it may escrow certain interest payments or reduce the outstanding principal of its $25m mortgage at the property.

In its latest results, the company revealed it closed the residential accommodations at Montrose for the upcoming 2020/2021 college year so as to carry out renovations including the replacement of some safety equipment systems.

It was in the process of exterior cladding refurbishments when it identified that interior systems required replacement. Hines is evaluating the project, but it estimates the renovation could cost up to to $8m. It expects the property to be vacant for the upcoming academic year, which may result in reductions of revenues in excess of property operating expenses of up to $3m. It is understood Hines student accommodation arm, Aparto, is confident losses from the closure of Montrose and the cost of refunds to students can be recovered over time.