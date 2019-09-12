A penalty tax on empty homes and incentives to encourage landlords to sell properties to social housing providers are among the salvo of pre-Budget submissions lodged by the Peter McVerry Trust with the Government yesterday.

A penalty tax on empty homes and incentives to encourage landlords to sell properties to social housing providers are among the salvo of pre-Budget submissions lodged by the Peter McVerry Trust with the Government yesterday.

Mark Keenan: 'Charities are making all the running in battle to house struggling families'

Father McVerry should know what works; he's been in the trenches fighting homelessness since the 1970s. These days it is the soft-spoken priest and his hard-working organisation which has emerged as the prime force against homelessness in the capital.

Alongside him are Brother Kevin Crowley, whose Capuchin mission hands out 1,500 food parcels every Wednesday in Dublin, and Sister Stan, whose Focus organisation is also at the spearhead of fighting homelessness on the ground.

The indefatigable Fr McVerry's trust operates 11 homeless hostels, over 100 apartments and a residential drug detox facility. It manages dilapidated private properties back into use in cooperation with the landlord owners, who often can't afford to get the work done.

The McVerry Trust has been particularly successful in locating, taking over, and refurbishing dilapidated and empty homes, owned by local authorities. It restores them and then hands them over to homeless people.

Flagship schemes include 12 units reclaimed recently for the homeless at Agatha Court in Dublin's North William Street and 12 reclaimed at Hogan Court in Dublin 2.

The irony is that both these complexes were long held empty by Dublin City Council, the local authority responsible for housing people. Granted, DCC assisted with the projects, but what would have happened without McVerry?

Instead, this year saw DCC proudly unveil a €5m "slum museum" in a huge Georgian house it took over at Henrietta Street, Dublin 1, located just a stone's throw from hotel rooms containing entire homeless families.

The council doesn't see the irony. Instead of restoring a building to a slum museum because it once housed 100 people, the €5m could have built 20 new houses and housed 100 homeless people today.

This week DCC is more focused on trying to evict 40 people at Seville Place on the grounds of fire regulations. It has no message for those tenants about rehousing. But it is the housing authority.

The 40 could be on the street by the end this week. But we have learned that if they had instead bought an upmarket residence in Killiney or Clontarf instead, and simply made no mortgage payments at all, it would then likely take the repo courts years upon years to remove them.

At O'Devaney Gardens, a vast council-owned housing project of almost 300 homes, was emptied of tenants for refurbishment more than a decade ago. It too stood empty for years before being handed over to Bartra Capital to do the refurb.

This paper has revealed that €420,000 is to be sought for a three-bed apartment type in the new O'Devaney Gardens, deemed to be in the "affordable" tranche.

That's €5,000 more than a three-bed now on offer in Ranelagh in Dublin 6.

As it happens 2019 is the 40th anniversary of the opening of the first McVerry hostel.

Back then Ireland was looking into the 1980s recession years and unemployment of 17pc. But the Corpo still built hundreds of social homes a year. The first proper homeless study (1989) showed just 1,491 homeless and a handful were children.

This month we have 100 more homeless children than last month and a total of 10,275 people in shelter. That's three extra homeless people per each day of Eoghan Murphy's term as Housing Minister. And we have negligible social housing numbers being built by the State.

As in 1919, charities led by priests and nuns are doing all the running. So what happened to our Irish social democracy that housed the homeless? We voted it away, that's what we did.

Irish Independent