Local property tax changes confirmed: Here are eight things you need to know

Big changes are on the way for homeowners.

The Government has decided that the local property tax will now reflect current property values after eight years of basing the tax on 2013 valuations.

So how the changes to the property tax will work?

Q: What is happening?

A: All homeowners will have their properties revalued in November. The change is expected to generate around €560m, up around €90m on the current yield.

New, higher valuation bands are to be used to calculate the tax, reflecting the rise in property prices over the last eight years.

The new valuations will see a 75pc rise in these thresholds or valuation bands used to calculate the tax.

But the rate that the tax is applied will be cut from 0.18pc at present to 0.1029pc.

The way the changes have been designed – with a rise in the valuation bands but a drop in the tax rate – will mean most homeowners will pay the same level of property tax that they currently pay.

Read More

Q: My property value has doubled, so will my property tax bill double?

A: Most values have almost doubled in the last eight years. The Central Statistics Office says values are up 90pc nationwide since 2013.

The Government is to avoid people having their property tax bills double by widening the valuation bands as well as increasing them, and lower the rate of the tax.

At the moment the tax is based on a number of valuation bands. All homes under €1m in value pay at a rate of 0.18pc.

The valuation bands mean that a home that was valued at €325,000 in 2013 is taxed at €585 a year.

This is because it falls in the current €300,001 to €350,000 valuation band. To calculate the tax you take the mid point, which is €325,000, and apply the 0.18pc to that to get the tax due.

Back in 2013 people “self-assessed” the value of their homes.

Now they will have to reassess the value of their homes from November.

Revenue will be able to cross-check the values people give their homes through the official Property Price Register.

Once you have the current value of your home you look at the new, recalibrated valuation bands to see where your home fits in.

The bands have been inflated by 75pc to reflect higher house values.

Now, back to your house that was valued at €325,000 in 2013.

It generated a property tax of €585, based on a rate of 0.18pc.

Say the house has gone up in value by 75pc, to €568,750.

From November it will be in a value band of between €525,001 and €612,500.

The tax will still be €585 from November despite the surge in its value. This is because the rate the tax applies will fall to 0.1029pc, even though its value is way up.

Q: Who will lose out?

A: Around a third of homeowners are set to pay more, but 53pc will pay the same.

Some 11pc will pay less.

The number of homeowners who are set to pay more is around 640,000, with most paying at least €90 extra a year.

Those who end up paying more are those whose property has increased by more than 75pc in the last eight years.

Valuable “trophy homes” are set to have higher tax bills.

Under the new system a property valued at €1.13m will have a property tax bill of €1,409, almost €200 more than the homeowner is paying at present.

And a property valued at just under €1.66m will have an annual bill of €2,721, up almost €1,000.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the new property tax bills would arrive in people’s homes early next year.

Q: My home is worth less than €200,000. Will I pay more?

A: No. The new approach maintains the number of bands at 20.

But the lower valuation bands have been expanded from €1 to €200,000. Band two contains values in the range €200,000 to €262,500.

The Government has decided that the tax will be fixed at the current rate for these two bands.

That means people in band one will continue to pay €90, and those in band two will pay €225 a year.

Q: I bought a new house in the last three years, will I now have to pay the tax?

A: Some 100,000 homeowners who were previously exempt from property tax because they bought new builds within the past eight years will get bills for the first time next year.

New homes built since 2013 have been exempt from property tax since the charge was introduced, and the Government has delayed ending the exemption on a number of occasions.

The argument was that they paid high stamp duty when buying. At the time the Government was also keen to stimulate house building as we were emerging from the property crash.

Q: And what about cuckoo funds?

A: The funds that have bought apartments and homes built since 2013 will have to pay the tax.

Q: What will happen to the money raised from the tax?

A: All the money raised in each local authority will in future go to that council.

At the moment councils can only keep 80pc of what they raise, with the rest going into an equalisation fund that distributes it to local authorities with greater financial needs.

The Government has promised to make up the shortfall for councils that will lose out in this new system.

Q: Anything else?

A: Property valuations are to be reviewed every four years. The Government says this will also facilitate the regular addition of new properties into the local property tax net.

All new properties built between valuation dates will be retrospectively valued. They will be treated as if they had existed on the last valuation date and become liable on the next liability date.