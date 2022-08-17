Limiting cuckoo funds’ borrowing ‘a better way of cooling rental market than caps’, EU report finds

Limits on the amount cuckoo funds can borrow to fund real estate development would be better at cooling rents than a rent cap, an EU report has found.

The study by the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) – one of the bloc’s main financial watchdogs – also called out “high” debt levels among Irish-domiciled property funds.

Last year the Central Bank of Ireland floated a 50pc limit on how much funds can borrow based on their assets, which the ESRB said was an “interesting” proposal.

The ESRB says that that style of leverage limit on property funds – plus curbs on how much other investors can lend to funds – could help to cool rents.

Such rules would allow rents “to increase less abruptly” during a boom, the ESRB said, compared to rent caps used in some eurozone countries, which “could generate price distortions”.

Average Irish rents have surged 12.6pc in the last year, to €1,618 nationally, just two points below the record price hike seen in 2014.

There were just 716 properties for rent in the country at the start of August, with 292 in Dublin.

Rent rises in ‘pressure zones’ are capped at 2pc a year, or at the rate of inflation, whichever is lowest. Inflation was running at 9.1pc in July.

According to Eurostat, Irish rental prices have grown at the third-fastest rate in the EU since 2010, after Estonia and Lithuania.

Strict limits on bank lending put in place by the EU after the 2008 financial crisis mean that real estate funds typically borrow from financial markets, rather than banks.

Ireland is one of the largest locations for market-based finance in the world.

The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this year about the links between investment funds and property funds in Ireland, which could act as a “channel of contagion” in future crises.

Property funds hold a total of €23bn in Irish property and land, over 40pc of the estimated ‘investable’ Irish commercial real estate market, the Central Bank estimates.

The Irish Independent revealed earlier this year that Ireland’s 10 biggest private landlords own almost 17,000 houses and apartments here. In less than a decade, they have amassed assets of close to €8bn, mainly in Dublin.

Ires Reit, Ireland’s biggest private landlord, has almost 4,000 units alone.

In Ireland, real estate investment trusts (REITs) – special property funds that operate property on behalf of a pool of investors – are exempt from corporation tax and capital gains.

Since 2012, institutional investment in eurozone real estate assets has more than quadrupled, the ESRB report said.

While that money has helped housing markets recover, the ESRB says it has also driven up rents.

Strict mortgage lending rules – without an equivalent for property funds – have “reallocated” lending away from ordinary buyers to big investors, the ESRB said.

That has a “destabilising effect” and can cause “volatility” in the market, the report said, with funds able to operate “under monopolistic competition” due to their scale.