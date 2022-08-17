| 11.3°C Dublin

Limiting cuckoo funds’ borrowing ‘a better way of cooling rental market than caps’, EU report finds

Housing

Rent caps could generate price distortions, the ESRB report said. Photo: Stock image

Rent caps could generate price distortions, the ESRB report said. Photo: Stock image

Sarah Collins

Limits on the amount cuckoo funds can borrow to fund real estate development would be better at cooling rents than a rent cap, an EU report has found.

The study by the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) – one of the bloc’s main financial watchdogs –  also called out “high” debt levels among Irish-domiciled property funds.

