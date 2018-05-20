Kennedys get five more years to build 400 homes

Regents Park Developments' three directors are the former gaming arcade owner's two sons, Patrick and Joseph, and Isle of Man-based wife Antoinette.

Kennedy, who rose to prominence when called to give evidence on the Jackson Way portions of the planning tribunals, and who later sought damages from the Criminal Assets Bureau over the freezing of ownership of lands in Carrickmines, is himself not a director of the company.

The Stapolin site in Baldoyle, close to the new Clongriffin Dart station, has had a long drawn-out planning history since Fingal County Council turned down a €200m project by Regent in 2008 to build 400 units in a mix of houses and 15 apartment blocks of up to eight storeys - a decision then overturned by An Bord Pleanala five years ago.