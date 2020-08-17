KBC offering new buyers €1,500 cash

THE battle to sign up mortgage borrowers has intensified with KBC Bank offering a new cash incentive to first-time buyers and movers.

The bank said that from this week it is offering a €1,500 cash support for first-time buyers and movers.

The new offer is designed to support mortgage expenses such as legal and valuation fees.

It is only available to customers applying for a three, five or 10-year fixed interest rate.

Customers who apply for their mortgage by the last day of this year can avail of the offer on drawdown. KBC already offers €3,000 cash back offer to all mortgage switchers which is also available until December 31st December 2020.

Last month Ulster Bank said it would pay €500 to homeowners who move their current account to the bank when they switch their home-loan to it.

The move comes after Spanish giant Bankinter said it was entering the market here in the autumn, and Permanent TSB announced cuts to all mortgage rates.

Ulster Bank said the new cash bonus was in addition to the €1,500 cash towards legal fees it offers to mortgage switchers.

The Ulster Bank €500 offer is only available until September 21, and customers have to use the Ulster Bank current account as their main day-to-day transactions account.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and EBS all offer generous cashback deals of 2pc or more for first-time buyers, while Ulster Bank offers €1,500 towards legal fees.

KBC admitted the mortgage market is challenging, but said it saw a stronger-than-expected increase in new mortgage applications and drawdowns for the month of July.

Head of mortgages at KBC Conor McGowan said the bank has adapted its lending processes in order to accommodate customers to apply for a mortgage over the phone and online.

This has meant the number of customers who have applied for a mortgage over the phone has risen 35pc year-on-year and web applications have increased by 131pc for the same period.

The latest offer comes as Permanent TSB cut its variable and fixed rates, and performed a U-turn by making the rates available to existing customers, not just new borrowers.

Mortgage rates in this market are among the highest in the eurozone, and are twice the average across the currency bloc. They had started to rise again in May.

But now Avantcard is to enter the Irish mortgage market in the autumn. Its parent company is Bankinter, the fifth largest bank in Spain, where it has a huge mortgage book.

It is expected Avantcard, which will use the brand Avant Money, will offer fixed rates below 2pc. The average rate on a new mortgage across all lenders here is 2.87pc.

No lender currently offers a rate below 2pc in this market, according to mortgage broker Michael Dowling.

Online Editors