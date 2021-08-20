‘It’s just impossible to find anywhere to live’ – college students forced to commute

High rental prices and a severe shortage of available accommodation is seeing more students opting to commute to their universities from next month onwards.

The on-site campus experience is something many third level students are looking forward to again, after Covid-19 saw them having to adapt to remote learning.

However, with tens of thousands of students set to return to lecture halls to take part in college life from September, for many the search has been continuing throughout the summer to find somewhere to rent.

Research published last September by the national housing charity Threshold – which was published in conjunction with the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) – found 78pc of students in Ireland were worried about their ability to pay for accommodation ahead of the new academic year.

Some students are finding that despite facing the prospect of long commutes on a daily basis, it is proving to be a more realistic prospect for them, due to the current state of the rental market.

Second year student Cian Hughes (20) told the Irish Independent he will be commuting over an hour by car from Cong in Co Mayo to NUI Galway in September.

The General Science student has been searching for accommodation since the beginning of the summer, but said rents are extremely high and accommodation is scarce.

“It’s going to be very tough if I can’t find a place to stay. My plan wasn’t to commute but it’s just impossible to find anywhere to live,” he said.

“I’ve been looking since the start of summer, I’ve emailed pretty much every property on Daft.ie, Rent.ie trying to get at least a reply, never mind a viewing,” he said.

The student and his friends – who have been working during the summer, and work part-time during the college year – have even increased their budgets in the hope of finding suitable accommodation.

Final year Dublin student Caitlin Grant (21) will spend two hours commuting from Stepaside to Dublin City University.

The law and French student said prices are currently “way too high” for students on part-time salaries to afford.

She plans to leave Ireland after her degree to escape the housing crises.

Caitlin, who lives at home with her family, said now that she is in final year she would like to move out of her parent’s house, but rent is “so expensive”.

“A lot of young people don’t have as much freedom as they did a few years ago. At my age, you kind of want that extra bit of freedom.

“I’m more likely to move abroad after my degree for sure – It’s so expensive, you could save and save and save living at home, but do you really want to be living with your family until you’re 30?” she added.

Master’s student Criodán Ó Murchú (23) will commute from Castlebar in Co. Mayo to NUI Galway in September.

The environmental science student said “all going well” it will take him an hour and a half to travel to college by public transport.

“I never thought about commuting, and I actually really dislike the idea,” he said, adding he has been left with no other choice as accommodation has become a “nightmare” in the city.

The master’s student said it is “impossible to find a place” to rent in the city. He previously lived in Galway city while studying for his bachelor’s degree, but said finding affordable accommodation is becoming “harder and harder each year”. He said in second year his accommodation rose by 18pc.

Alex de Búrca is a 21-year-old final year student in University College Dublin, and the politics and maths student said he commutes two hours from Lucan to the college to attend his course.

“You end up spending 20 hours a week commuting even though you are in Dublin – it’s crazy,” he said.

“I’ve looked at housing but it’s just very expensive.”

He said he sees “a lot of stress put into housing” from students.

Recalling his “horror” stories of student accommodation, he added: “I had a friend living in Dundrum, the only reasonable place they could find nearby, and then it ended up being infested with rats because of a plumbing issue.”

The student says he is “willing to do the commute to save the money”.

He said many of his friends decided to go to college elsewhere in the country to avoid unattainable Dublin rents and feels colleges in the capital are “missing out on people”.

Student Brian Crehan (22) will make a two-and-a-half hour commute from his home in Co Kildare to Carlow College.

The English, history and theology student only set foot on campus twice in his first year. Now, as he heads into second year, he said he will be commuting. He has no other choice than to rely on the bus to commute to college.

Separately, a 21-year-old third year student in University College Cork, who wants to remain anonymous, said she commutes two hours by bus from Middleton in Co Cork because the price of housing is a “huge limitation”.

The student said the price of housing in major cities puts a limitation on where students can go to college.

“I didn’t even bother looking at courses in Dublin because if I saw something I liked and wasn’t able to go that would just be heartbreaking,” she said.

“People talk in school like points are the only things that make the decision, but that isn’t the case.”

She feels she is “lucky” to be in commuting distance to UCC.

The student, who works part-time, said accommodation is “way too expensive – I’ve a younger sister who’s going to college from next year and it’s just not possible for my parents to afford the two of us”.