| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Interest rates are on the rise and living costs are surging so it is worth looking at whether switching your mortgage could save you money

The answer depends on what kind of loan you have and how long it has to run

Time to switch mortgage? Expand

Close

Time to switch mortgage?

Time to switch mortgage?

Time to switch mortgage?

Gabrielle Monaghan

During the era of record-low interest rates, mortgage holders rarely paid any attention to switching despite Central Bank research showing in 2020 that holders of residential home loans could save €1,000 within the first 12 months of a switch alone.

But that all changed this year in a quest for savings as inflation squeezed disposable incomes, the European Central Bank (ECB) started hiking rates for the first time in 11 years, and as KBC and Ulster Bank readied their departures from Ireland. In July, the value of non-purchase mortgages (most of which was from switching) was 148pc higher, at €441m, than it was in the same month a year earlier, according to the Banking and Payments Federation.

Most Watched

Privacy