Interest rates are on the rise and living costs are surging so it is worth looking at whether switching your mortgage could save you money

During the era of record-low interest rates, mortgage holders rarely paid any attention to switching despite Central Bank research showing in 2020 that holders of residential home loans could save €1,000 within the first 12 months of a switch alone.

But that all changed this year in a quest for savings as inflation squeezed disposable incomes, the European Central Bank (ECB) started hiking rates for the first time in 11 years, and as KBC and Ulster Bank readied their departures from Ireland. In July, the value of non-purchase mortgages (most of which was from switching) was 148pc higher, at €441m, than it was in the same month a year earlier, according to the Banking and Payments Federation.

Indeed, switching activity is now the main driver of new mortgage activity as more homeowners strive to lock into fixed rates so as to shield themselves from further rate increases. The ECB is expected to hike lending costs on Thursday and again two more times before the end of this year. The surge in switching volumes means lenders and mortgage brokers are snowed under with applications from mortgage holders trying to secure a fixed rate before the next ECB rate rise. This means the process now takes about eight to nine weeks at some lenders, says Gerry Hiney, managing director of Switch My Mortgage and Park Financial Planning.

“I’m in the business a long, long time and we’ve never seen the sheer volume of business, all of which is switching business that needs to be done quickly,” Hiney says. “Switchers are in a race against time and every case is urgent because the non-pillar banks have increased rates and pillar banks haven’t but it’s only a matter of time before they do. The real attraction of a fixed rate is that you know whatever term you select, your repayment is not going to change.”

Securing certainty on what is likely your largest household bill is crucial at a time when finances are under strain: as many as a third of lower-income mortgage holders could face financial distress trying to meet loan repayments if recent levels of inflation are maintained, a recent Central Bank paper warned. But with another ECB rate hike on the way, is it too late to start switching mortgages now and will it be worth the cost and hassle involved? Here are some factors to consider to make sure your monthly repayments are as low as they can be.

How much could my mortgage repayments increase by if I do nothing?

Until recently, the ECB was expected to next week repeat its July rate increase of 50 basis points – half a percentage point. But a host of policymakers have made the case for a hike of 75 basis points due to the worsening inflation outlook, with Wednesday’s report that eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record strengthening their position. And while Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and AIB held off increasing their variable rates after the ECB raised its rates in July, they are unlikely to absorb another increase.

“If there is a rate increase next week, it might just be the catalyst for the three main lenders to trigger their own interest rates increases,” Hiney says.

If you are one of the 240,000 or so holders of a tracker mortgage for a primary residence and you have a mortgage of €200,000 with 25 years left in the term, with a 1pc margin over the ECB rate, you would automatically see your interest rate increase from 1.5pc to 2.25pc if the ECB raised rates by 75 basis points. Your monthly repayments would increase by €72.39 to €872.26, according to calculations by Joey Sheahan, head of credit at online brokers MyMortgages.ie. Variable rate customers paying a rate of 3.15pc would see their monthly payments rise by €80.56 to €1,044.66.

Will I give up my tracker?

Trackers were offered during the Celtic Tiger and withdrawn for new customers when the financial crisis struck. The interest rate you pay on your tracker is contractually linked to the ECB’s refinancing rate and you typically pay a margin on that refinancing rate to the lender. For years, the advice was to hold onto your tracker for dear life. But that advice is more nuanced now.

“We generally assume the margin on trackers is 1pc or less but there are some margins that are higher than that,” Sheahan says. “Some are as high as 3pc. Anyone who has a margin at 1pc or less should probably just stick with the tracker and someone who has a margin of 1.5pc or more should consider fixing. In between that figure, it’s hard to call. If your tracker is 2pc or higher, you’re paying more already than what you can fix it for before further rate increases.”

Is it too late to fix now?

Typically, for borrowers on variable rates, it's best to be on a fixed rate when interest rates are increasing because ECB rate rises drive up the cost of variable rates. Non-bank lender ICS is pushing up its variable rate on October 1 by 1.25 percentage points. ECB hikes also mean more expensive new fixed rates. So is it still worth fixing now? It depends on a range of factors, including the remaining term and value of your mortgage.

“There can be savings because you can lock in for full term of your mortgage,” Sheahan says. “It will make sense for everyone to contact a broker and review their rates.”

Hiney says: “Even now, rates are still very low so customers are locking for ten to 15 years because they don’t think rates will be as low again in the future.”

He points out that while most people who took out a mortgage in the last five to seven years did so on a fixed rate, variable mortgages tend to be older and often have lower outstanding balances.

My advice would be to have a look at your own lender’s rates first

“Take a variable mortgage with €90,000 outstanding, where you’re paying 3pc at the moment and you have ten years left on the mortgage, with a monthly repayment of €869 a month,” he says. “If the rates went up by one percentage point, the amount you’d be repaying would be going up to €911, which is only a €42 increase. And bear in mind that over the last eight or so years of a mortgage, you’re paying off the principal. When people do the sums on older variable rates, they figure ‘it’s going to cost me about €1,100 to switch’.”

Would-be switchers should also take into account whether current delays in switching to a fixed rate will reduce the amount of potential savings they could generate from the process.

Hiney says: “If you come to me today with your documentation, we could have an application in to a lender with 48 hours. But if it takes a lender six weeks to process an application and their own rate goes up on October 1, your application won’t be on time to avail of the existing rate. There could be another two weeks for legal work. And bear in mind that the interest rate that is applicable is not the one available on the day you apply but the one on the day that your funds are drawn down.

“My advice would be to have a look at your own lender’s rates first. Some offer existing customers new business rates. Even with Ulster Bank and KBC going out of the market, there is still a huge amount of customers switching to BoI and AIB. To those customers, I would contact their existing lender, see what options are available and if they can break out of their current fixed rate and go to newer fixed rate.

"For customers of other institutions, if you haven’t started the switching process, start now. There are good rates available now that might not be available in two months.”