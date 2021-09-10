Interest rate on local authority mortgages is reduced

THE interest rate on local authority mortgages has been reduced to bring them into line with lower rates from other lenders.

The rate was cut by 0.25pc for all new county council mortgages, according to the Department of Housing.

But these mortgages remain expensive as those taking them out are forced to sign up for an expensive mortgage protection product from the council when they get a loan, experts said.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the interest rate reduction applies to new borrowing under the existing Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan (RIHL) from now.

“This will make repayments more affordable and assist borrowers in securing a long-term fixed rate mortgage to purchase a home of their own.

“As part of ‘Housing for All’ I also announced that a reformed successor to the RIHL, the Local Authority Home Loan, will be in place later in 2021.”

The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme was introduced in 2018 to provide State-supported lending to first-time buyers who could not get a mortgage from a private lender or bank.

Mortgages with terms of up to 25 years will have a new fixed interest rate of 2.495pc from now.

For loans with terms of over 25 years to 30 years a fixed interest rate of 2.745pc will now apply.

However, those taking out local authority mortgages are required to take out a mortgage protection insurance product that pays out for a year in the event of the homebuyer being unable to repay the loan due to unemployment, sickness or redundancy.

This is separate to mortgage protection policies that pay out in the event of the mortgage holders dying.

When the cost of the local authority mortgage protection insurance is included the rate on 25 years loans climbs to 3.05pc, and to 3.3pc for loans over 25 years and up to 30 years, the department said.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said the rule that forced people to take out the mortgage protection policy from the council made borrowing from a local authority expensive.

“You have to get it through the local authority and can’t get it elsewhere. This makes local authority mortgages expensive,” he said.

Under the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ strategy single people who have difficulty buying their first home are to be targeted under reforms earmarked for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme.

More first-time buyers will be able to apply for the local authority loan scheme as the income thresholds are set to increase.