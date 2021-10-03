| 9.1°C Dublin

In-depth: Should you buy a home now — or wait for a fall?

House prices have risen 9pc in the past year and are rising twice as fast outside cities. Evergrande, the world’s biggest real estate firm, is in crisis. The threat of rising interest rates and inflation fears are also intensifying. So should you buy?

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

A number of Ireland’s top economists have warned that house prices will continue to rise in the coming years, particularly in Dublin. Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, Stephen Kinsella, associate professor of economics at the University of Limerick’s Kemmy Business School, said there is no sign of the capital’s house price frenzy abating before 2023 or 2024.

House prices will continue to rise in the capital over the next two to three years. The growth rate of prices might fall but prices are still going to go up,” Kinsella said.

His prediction assumes no major government policy change to housing, describing that as highly unlikely.

