'If Haughey was alive, I'd be out pumping sand today' says Harry

I find the impresario in his living room surrounded by maps and drawings of his next project - plans to reclaim land from the sea along the Clontarf Road, which would create homes for 65,000 people.

Last week he took to the airwaves to float the scheme in public and in today's Sunday Independent he reveals the final design.

Some may call him a madman but before they do they should consider where he is sitting, as he talks.

Thirty years ago, Dublin's docklands were nothing but mud and rats. Long before the picturesque plaza became Dublin's chic postal code with its urban art works, cafes and five-star hotel, Harry was one of two property developers who recognised its potential.

He began buying warehouses, predicting that "the centre of gravity in the city is going to move [from O'Connell Street] east [down towards the docks]".

While stripping away one of the warehouses, he discovered the beautiful original stonework of an 18th Century building and decided to make it his home.

Today he sits outside it feeding swans on his waterside terrace. He has to step indoors to avoid tourists in a passing boat as a man with a microphone explains what the developer did for the area. He believes his new project will do the same for Clontarf and points to Grand Canal Docks as an example of the finished product: "If you want to see how it would look, walk around behind the Marker Hotel with its tree-lined streets, that's exactly it."

Far from being radical, he says his Clontarf proposal has been done before.

"Fairview Park, the Point and the Bord Gais Theatre were all built on reclaimed land. Where you are sitting right now was a beach 150 years ago," he says.

He outlines in detail how the State could recover the land in Clontarf [see panel above] and then gets down to the brass tacks.

"A master planner will lay it out in city blocks with roads running through it, planting between 5,000-7,000 trees. There will be green ways for nature and a new park along the river," he says. He estimates a total of 150 acres of "shovel-ready" reclaimed land, which he claims would be worth €25m an acre, would be available when Dutch contractors are finished and he wants various developers to be given the rights to develop individual blocks, each with their own unique design. In the end, he projects, the developer would make 20pc profit from each €50m block. And, because the land is free [not including the cost it would take the Dutch to reclaim it], he calculates that savings could be passed on to the public with no stamp duty and no VAT on building the properties- which ultimately would sell for between E350,000-500,000.

Due to the sheer scale of the project, he also claims that "the Government could organise a 'master mortgage' so everyone will have the same deal at the best possible value".

To keep everything fair, he wants it so: "No one will be allowed to buy more than one flat. No one will be allowed to rent any flat. Landlords will not be allowed to buy blocks. And, if you buy it, you must live in it and you must keep it for a set period of time, say several years."

It's a week since going public, but Mr Crosbie has already had interest from big names. One phone call stands out.

"Bertie Ahern rang me," he says, "He was fascinated by it. He asked me if he could come up [to the house] and see it and I went through it in detail with him and he thought it was wonderful and he will do everything to help me to get this to happen. He thought it was amazing," adds Mr Crosbie.

Now, he says, it is up to the current powers-that-be to take the lead: "This can't go forward until the Government want to do it."

He says they must grant the scheme the same waivers employed to build the IFSC, so bureaucracy cannot strangle the idea before it is off the ground.

Ideally, he explains, "it would be granted planning permission by the Dail in one day and then the whole thing would be ready to go. The guy driving it has to have access to the Taoiseach's office if anyone tries to stop him."

Harking back to the good old days, he says: "If we had Charlie Haughey now, I would be out on the bay pumping sand as we speak. I was a great friend of his. He used to come here to see me all the time. He loved this house. He used to lie down there," he recalls, pointing to his couch, "and have a kip during the day". But he says when the situation required "he had vision in spades".

Recalling his late friend, he says: "People who didn't know him didn't know that he was very, very funny. And though he was deeply flawed, he was a great, great leader. A great politician. Very flawed, but a great politician."

Mr Crosbie knows he will come up against naysayers: "This is going to create the Olympic Games of Nimbyism, The Olympic Games and the World Cup together of supreme uber Nimbyism." But he adds: "I am the man. I will take them on single-handedly."

He has been hardened by the downturn, during which he says he learned who his friends were.

"Very much so. People were very vicious and cruel. A lot of people took advantage because there was blood in the water and they could smell weakness."

The motto that stayed with him through the worst is that "there is no such thing as failure if you are alive".

Now through the worst of it, he is far from retirement: "I couldn't not work. I enjoy it too much."

He says his work for the project is pro-bono and he does not want to be one of the developers commissioned for the project. On Ireland's attitude to property developers, he says: "The fact is the city needs to be built. The people who build cities are developers. Like it or lump it, you have to live with them, because they make it happen."

Now all he needs is the go-ahead to start: "I am waiting for politicians to tell me if they want it or not. Until then there is no more I can do."

What does he say to people who say he is nuts?

"I say they don't understand the problem. We have to relearn how to live in cities. We can't just keep creating urban sprawl. We can't have a situation where people drive 30 miles into work. We must live in a much more dense way and we must be able to live without cars."

He recalls how when seeking a loan to build in Dublin's docklands "they called me nuts. My bank manager told me to shag off out of the office."

When he wanted to bring London's West End to Dublin, he says "they said I was mad then too" and when he sought funding to develop an old warehouse into a rock venue, now known as The O2, "the bank manager said 'I'm not even having this conversation... he closed the meeting."

So the million-dollar question remains. Is the Government interested in hearing it?

When contacted by the Sunday Independent this weekend, a spokesperson for the Housing Department said the minister is "actively considering proposals."

One man who is defintiely enthusiastic, is former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern: "He is a great guy. I think Harry Crosbie has done a lot of good things. He and his father before him and his son now have been working in the docks since the 1930s. They know the port very well and have been involved in everything from the original Point Depot to the Bord Gais Theatre and I think his proposals always merit people looking at them."

Regardless of the outcome, Mr Crosbie says he takes heart from what has become of the city he once helped build: "It gives me enormous pleasure to see the way Dublin has blossomed. The quality of life for the average person has lifted beyond all recognition."

And if the current generation are ever unlucky enough to see it collapse, as he once did, he has some advice: "You just get up every morning, you go to work, you put your best foot forward and you just get on with it. You have to believe in yourself. You cannot waver on your absolute certainty that you are going to come out and succeed. It's not optimism. It's just a sense of self worth. Of belief. There is no magic to it."

How land can be reclaimed

Dutch contractors would use ships out at sea to suck up sand and gravel and then pump it into large tankers over the course of 18 months.

While the soil was drying out, the Tolka river — which currently runs along the back of the industrial buildings on the bay — would be re-diverted.

Its course would be changed so that it ran along what is now the sea front of Clontarf and created a deep natural river surrounded by trees and a green park.

It was once a famous 18th Century fishing river and would be restocked with fish.

Once the land had dried out, a master planner would lay it out in city blocks with tree-lined roads.

Each individual block will be offered out to the development industry for a competitive tender for the right to develop it.

The buildings would be a mix of 80pc accommodation and 20pc offices and shops. The project would cost €200m, creating 250 acres, 100 acres for roads and gardens and 150 acres of shovel-ready land. It would create homes for 65,000 people at 60pc of the cost of the average unit.

