ICS Mortgages to increase variable rate by 1.25pc

MORTGAGE lender ICS is pushing up its variable rate weeks after heavily restricting its mortgage lending.

The non-bank lender is increasing its variable rate by 1.25 percentage points from October 1 for residential customers.

This means the rate on an owner occupier variable rate mortgage with an loan to value of less than 70pc will increase from 2.45pc to 3.7pc.

Its buy-to-let variable rates are rising by 0.5 percentage points.

The move comes weeks after Dilosk-owned ICS Mortgages said it was capping the size of new home loans at just two-and-a-half times income for the first time.

Commenting on the rise in variable rates chief commercial officer Ray McMahon said: “Lenders continue to experience significant increases in the cost of funding resulting from ongoing volatility in the international capital markets.

“Like all prudent mortgage lenders, ICS Mortgages must ensure that our mortgage products are funded in a stable manner, which takes account of the evolving interest rate environment.”

Mr McMahon said ICS Mortgages remains committed to offering competitive mortgage interest rates.

Earlier this month ICS said applicants will not have bonuses and other variable pay counted in calculating their incomes.

ICS, which has twice increased its rates this year, told brokers at the start of the month that couples will need a joint income of at least €100,000 to qualify for a mortgage.

It will only lend two-and-a-half times the income of applicants, compared with the three-and-a-half times limit imposed by regulators.

First-time buyers will only be approved for 80pc of the property’s value. That figure drops to 70pc for second-hand buyers. There will be no equity release in switcher applications, and applications from the self-employed will be assessed based on directors’ salary or drawings only.

Broker Michael Dowling said the restrictions meant very few applicants would fulfil the criteria for loan approval.

The move by ICS Mortgages to heavily restrict its lending is set to hand huge market power to AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB.

They are already gaining from the planned exits of Ulster Bank and KBC, and have boosted their mortgage businesses by buying mortgage books from the two departing banks.

The scaling back of lending by ICS raises huge fears about competition in the mortgage market at a time when the European Central Bank has embarked on a tough rate-rising plan.



