The cost of our great remote working exodus

A wave of buyers relocating from the cities to the regions has led to unprecedented property price rises nationwide, writes Mark Keenan

City-based buyers are relocating to towns such as Cobh, Co Cork, in search of lower prices and a better lifestyle

WHO would have thought a virus could flip a property market so utterly on its head? And send rural property prices soaring at levels not seen since the boom?

When remote working was forced on us in March 2020, many employers were fearful about how it would work. But it not only proved feasible, but profitable as well.

Since then many bosses confirmed that they would allow their workers to go 100pc remote or attend the office on a reduced basis on a permanent basis. What followed was a vast spate of home buying by city-based workers deciding to up sticks to their home counties.

In just one year, the remote working revolution has transformed the priorities of the property buying public and sparked a great exodus from the cities to the regions in search of better value and better lives.

Many of the relocators sold up their homes in the cities and brought plenty of cash with them to buy at home, creating a surge of competition for a small pool of property.

Today for the first time, our unique in-depth study of 64 local property markets, shows the impact of the great remote working exodus on each and every market. It pinpoints just how much this exodus has sent regional

property values soaring.

In most locations, it was only certain types of properties that were affected. But the values of these absolutely rocketed.

Our survey shows spectacular price hikes like these:

Three-bed semi-detached houses in Roscommon up 33pc.

Three-bed semis in North Tipperary up 26pc.

Rural bungalows in Galway up 36pc.

Rural bungalows in Leitrim up 20pc.

Rural bungalows in Limerick up 25pc.

All local experts attribute these price rises to natives moving home, along with other non-local city dwellers relocating to avail of the value and lifestyle improvement enabled by the freedom of remote working.

We can also see that price inflation has cooled in Dublin only in those locations popular with renters and rural-born buyers of smaller homes.

It suggests that most of the remote working movers either previously rented in the city, or were owners of smaller homes in those favoured central locations.

An D7 based estate agent recently asserted that the vendors were leaving Dublin in the case of every single home he had sold in the trendy suburb of

Stoneybatter last year.

With €400,000 in their pockets from the sale of an 800 sq ft two-bed terrace, they can buy far larger homes in the regions.

Once the broadband is reliable that is.

Another attraction for relocators is that until recently there had never been a wider value gap between city and rural

properties.

Cities exist in the first place on the basis that people are required to live where the commerce takes place. Since the beginning of the Irish State (and as farming waned), there has been a steady flow of young people from the regions to the cities in search of jobs. So city populations increased steadily and planning failed to keep up.

Over the last five years, city rents and property values hit seriously unaffordable levels amid a dire accommodation shortage. Rents went up so high that international investment funds landed here to invest in renting on a vast scale.

City workers wanting to own a home had to move further and further out to find an affordable house and then commute long distances, often at a heavy cost to their family lives. It was either that or pay some of the highest rents in Europe. But no more.

When the pandemic ends, many workers will certainly return to their offices. But there is also widespread acceptance among businesses that the genie is now out of the bottle on remote working and that it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

This new reality has blown the lid off the longest held tenets about what happens in Ireland’s property market, most obviously that old chestnut: location, location, location.

Native Dubliners have also joined the exodus, sending prices surging in their long-favoured weekend break locations along the east coast. North Wicklow prices are up 15pc, South Wicklow’s up 19pc and Wexford prices rose 18pc, some of the highest hikes nationwide.

How Much Is Your House Worth? 2022 also highlights the downside for the regions from this sudden wave of relocating buyers. One consequence was bidding wars not seen since the Celtic Tiger boom.

The good news, however, is that this pronounced regional price trend is likely to be a temporary, for two reasons.

There’s obviously a limit to how many people can or are prepared to relocate.

Our experts predict less heated price rises in 2022 because lots of new home schemes are on the way in rural locations based on fast-track planning permissions already lodged.

It means most agents forecast a softening of inflation in 2022 based on that extra supply kicking in.

In the meantime, amid the great exodus and the price surge that has followed it, just how much is your house now worth? Read on because today’s Irish Independent has the answer.