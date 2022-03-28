| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

breaking Revenue to contact 300,000 homeowners who failed to file property tax return

Revenue to send warning letters to thousands of homeowners who failed to make a property tax return. Expand

Close

Revenue to send warning letters to thousands of homeowners who failed to make a property tax return.

Revenue to send warning letters to thousands of homeowners who failed to make a property tax return.

Revenue to send warning letters to thousands of homeowners who failed to make a property tax return.

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

REVENUE is to contact the thousands of homeowners who have defied it by failing to file a property tax return, months after the deadline.

The move represents a change of approach by the tax collection agency which was stalling up to now on taking action against 316,000 homeowners who have not fulfilled their legal obligation to file an updated value for their home.

Most Watched

Privacy