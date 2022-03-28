REVENUE is to contact the thousands of homeowners who have defied it by failing to file a property tax return, months after the deadline.

The move represents a change of approach by the tax collection agency which was stalling up to now on taking action against 316,000 homeowners who have not fulfilled their legal obligation to file an updated value for their home.

The Revenue Commissioners had said last week it was holding back on contacting those who failed to file a return due to the financial impact of Covid and the Ukrainian war on families.

But it has now done a U-turn and said it will contact around 300,000 property owners over the coming weeks to remind them of their requirement to submit a Local Property Tax (LPT) return for the 2022 to 2025 valuation period.

It stressed it was a legal requirement to file a return, which has to include a current valuation of the property.

Owners were due to submit their LPT return to Revenue by last November.

Returns for some 1.7 million properties have been submitted.

But there are still some 316,000 property where a return is overdue, some four months after the deadline.

This includes approximately 160,000 properties for which LPT payment arrangements are in place.

Owners of around 150,000 properties have neither filed a return nor are paying the tax.

Head of Revenue’s LPT branch Katie Clair said: “All residential property owners were required to submit an LPT Return to Revenue last November.

“A key part of the return is selecting the LPT valuation band that applies to the market value of the property at 1 November 2021.”

She said Revenue was now about to write to property owners who have not yet submitted their LPT return as a reminder that it is a legal requirement to do so.

“Regardless of whether you have paid in full or have a roll-over payment arrangement in place, or even where you agree with the Notice of Estimate that Revenue has made for your property, you still need to file an LPT Return to confirm the correct valuation band of your property,” Ms Clair said.

The failure of so many to provide a current valuation means they are likely to be underpaying the tax and could face large interest rate penalties.

The rules were changed for this year’s property tax, requiring a new valuation for homes, the first such request to revalue since 2013.

The higher-than-expected non-compliance means the property tax amount for these houses where no updated valuation has been provided is based on estimated values put together by Revenue statisticians.

However, the fear is that these valuations may not reflect the true value of the property as they are based on an average for the area.

If the house has had major improvements or is different from the average for the area, it may mean the property tax estimate is too low.

Some of those who have not given an updated valuation are paying the LPT, but based on the 2013 property valuations.

Revenue has extensive powers to levy punitive charges if it finds the property tax has been underpaid.

These include imposing interest charges of 8pc a year on amounts it is owed, the application of penalties in certain circumstances and referral of the debt to a sheriff or a solicitor for collection.

There is a LPT helpline at 01 738 36 26.