Revealed: The counties seeing Celtic Tiger-era levels of increases in sales of homes valued at over €1m

Ireland as witnessed an explosion in the sale of €1m-plus homes over the past 12 months.

The number of residential Dublin property deals valued at a million euro or more has soared by 44pc.

Wicklow has witnessed a 78pc increase in the number of residential property transactions sold for more than that figure – with major rises also reported in Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Donegal.

Property experts said the surge in sales of €1m-plus homes is underpinned by spiralling demand for quality properties, a housing shortage, the ongoing strength of the Irish economy and a release of brakes on spending after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even the war in Ukraine, allied to fears of a future recession, soaring fuel prices and climbing interest rates hasn’t halted the surge.

An Irish Independent analysis of the Property Service Regulatory Authority (PSRA) residential price register revealed Celtic Tiger-era levels of increases in the sales of residential properties valued at over €1m.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2021, Dublin recorded 71 residential property sales valued at €1m or more.

However, over the same period this year, the total number of such transactions had soared to 102 – an increase of 44pc in just 12 months.

On a national basis, across all 26 counties, there were 129 residential property sales in the first six months of last year valued at €1m or more.

That figure had soared to 178 for the first six months of this year – an increase of 38pc.

While Dublin recorded a 44pc increase, the most remarkable surge in sales of high-value properties occurred in Wicklow.

In the first six months of 2021, Wicklow recorded 14 home sales that met the criteria. However, that had reached 25 deals over the first six months of this year – a remarkable 18 of which were between April 1 and June 30.

Experts said the Wicklow market is now being driven by demand from Dublin buyers. Cork experienced a 60pc hike in such deals over the past 12 months while Clare (500pc), Limerick (100pc), Waterford (100pc), Tipperary (300pc), Galway (25pc rise) and Kilkenny (25pc) also witnessed increases, albeit from far lower sales numbers.

The historic Loreto Hall, on St Stephen’s Green, in Dublin, sold for €31m – four times the price it made when previously sold almost a decade ago.

On what is considered Ireland’s ‘millionaire’s row’, Ailesbury Road, a property sold at No 73 last April for €11.7m.

In Wicklow, a property at Castlegrange sold for €3.6m while Cork’s most expensive sale after April was Otterbank in Castletownbere which sold for €2.2m.

However, not every county recorded an increase in such high-value sales.

Wexford recorded five residential property sales of €1m or more in the first six months of 2021 – but that had dropped to only two such sales this year. Five other counties (Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath) saw the number of high-value homes decline over the past 12 months.

Five counties (Leitrim, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo and Westmeath) failed to record any €1m-plus residential property sales in the first six months of either 2021 or 2022.

Property developer, Michael O’Flynn, warned he does not see the Irish property price spiral easing anytime soon as surging demand continues to outstrip supply.

“I see no good news in terms of property prices because input costs remain a major problem,” he said.

“We simply don’t have enough zoned land. Land is one of the core raw material inputs – added to rising house construction costs due to global supply chain issues.

“We also have the impact of the Ukrainian war. It does not spell any good news on the cost side.”

Mr O’Flynn said if land and construction costs rise, both will have an inevitable ongoing impact on house prices.

South Dublin auctioneer, Robert Downey, said he sees little likelihood of the market easing in the short term – with the residential property register data confirming what most believed about recent market trends.

“It is the old adage of supply and demand. There just isn’t the supply of properties on the market to cater for the demand that is out there."

Mr Downey pointed out that Irish mortgage brokers now have large numbers of clients who have mortgage approval but who just cannot secure a property to suit their needs.

The Dún Laoghaire auctioneer said it was hoped that greater housing supply will begin to reach the market over the coming months.

But despite the ongoing fall-out from the pandemic and concerns over the war in Ukraine, there is little sign of the price spiral easing in the short term.

So intense has the scramble for properties become that some first-time buyers exit the market after six months because they are physically exhausted from repeated viewing queues and intense bidding competitions.

Mr Downey said buyers needed to be determined.

“My advice to buyers is not to quit – eventually you will find a property that meets your needs.”