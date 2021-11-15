Property prices soar 12.5pc in September as higher incomes for staff in multinational companies drives inflation

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows that property prices have surged in the last year.

HIGHER incomes for people working in multinational companies is one of the main factors pushing property prices higher.

Along with a chronic shortage of homes to buy, the surge in incomes is being cited for prices rising at their highest rate in more than three years.

Prices were up by 12.4pc across the country in the year to September, according to the Central Statistics Office. The pace of property price rises is picking up.

It was the largest increase since May 2018.

Prices in Dublin were up by 11.5pc.

But outside of the capital and its suburbs there were even sharper rises, with an increase annually of 13.2pc, as the housing crisis deepens and spreads across the State.

The Border region has seen the largest gain, with prices surging up by 21pc.

Experts have questioned whether such strong price rises are sustainable.

More than a third more homes were bought in September when compared with a year earlier.

The CSO said 4,304 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 34.8pc compared to September last year.

The median, or typical, price of a residential property bought was €272,000.

The lowest median price for a house was €125,000 in Leitrim, while the highest median price was €570,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Second-hand properties are driving the price rises, as they were up 13pc in September.

This is compared with a rise of 3.3pc in new home prices, according to the CSO.

Economist with Davy Stockbrokers Conall Mac Coille said higher incomes for those working in multinational technology and pharmaceutical companies was a factor behind soaring property prices.

“Price inflation has not been solely driven by weak supply.

“The 20pc growth of income taxes in 2021 demonstrates employment in the higher paid cohorts of the labour market has been very strong, in part driven by the multinational sectors.”

KBC Bank chief economist Austin Hughes said the pace of property price rises was picking up.

He said the rise of 12.4pc in prices in September was the sharpest rise since May 2018.

Prices were rising at a rate of 6.8pc in early summer, but have entered double-digit territory since August.

Overall, the national index is 7.4pc lower than its highest level in 2007 when a credit-fuelled boom and a house-buying mania sent prices to unsustainable levels.

Dublin residential property prices are 14pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 9.5pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have now increased by 106.5pc from their trough in early 2013.