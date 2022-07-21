| 16°C Dublin

Mortgage borrowers don’t opt for a cheaper rate even when there’s no cost – major study finds

Most homeowners will not opt for a cheaper mortgage rate even when it is offered to them at no cost. Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

MOST homeowners will not opt for a cheaper mortgage rate even when it is offered to them at no cost, a new survey has found.

Research by the Central Bank has found that only a third of mortgage holders who were offered a cheaper lending rate took up the offer.

