Limerick City Centre: Strong growth of 10pc as city’s revival gathers pace

Average prices in Limerick city centre are up by 10pc, double the predicted figure.

The escalation was caused by a continuing shortage of homes and an unexpected influx of buyers into the city due to the advent of remote working alongside the creation of new jobs in the city.

The last new apartments in the city centre were built in 2009, so no stock is being added to this segment of the market. Meanwhile, the rental market is being particularly squeezed: a report in November highlighted that there were just nine properties available to rent in the city. This in turn has increased the numbers seeking to buy. Rents in the city are up by 9pc, creating obvious issues for those on low incomes.

Ailbhe O’Malley of Sherry FitzGerald says the new influx of buyers on Shannonside includes Limerick natives returning home from Dublin, other Irish cities and from abroad. Remote working means they can keep their jobs and move home to avail of relatively better value. Also coming into the city is a new cohort of workers from Ireland and abroad taking up positions in Limerick’s thriving science and technology sector.

Average Price €394,000

Areas Ennis Road, NCR, SCR, O'Connell Avenue

Up + 10%

One Year Forecast + 6%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald

The city centre area is also a target of younger buyers and couples looking for value in older terraces, small red bricks and second-hand apartments.

But the significant price increases caused by the supply shortage mask another story. The city centre has been losing its vitality for some time. Retail has been hit by the rise of online trading, and plenty of run-down and vacant buildings are evident, including some historic

Georgian townhouses. Many business leaders now believe it’s time for a coordinated project of scale to bring renewed life to an increasingly jaded city centre.

House Type 2021 2022 2023 3-bed Semi €336,000 €370,000 €392,000 4-bed Semi €373,000 €410,000 €435,000 4-bed Detached €516,000 €567,000 €601,000 One-bed Apartment €88,000 €97,000 €103,000 Two-bed Apartment €132,000 €145,000 €154,000 2-bed Terrace €220,000 €242,000 €257,000 3-bed Terrace €292,000 €321,000 €340,000 2-bed Cottage €147,000 €162,000 €172,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €98,000 €108,000 €114,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €121,000 €133,000 €141,000 2-bed Townhouse €174,000 €191,000 €202,000 3-bed Townhouse €236,000 €260,000 €276,000 2/3 Storey Over Basement €321,000 €337,000 €350,000 Large Period Detached €584,000 €642,000 €681,000

In contrast, O’Malley says the big jobs are now in the suburbs and that’s where most want to live. At the same time, the rising cost of home heating means that older homes in the city centre are also losing appeal, unless they have been renovated to an A or B BER standard.

O’Malley adds: “While we’re seeing an average increase of 10pc in 12 months, those homes which are modern or have been upgraded for energy-saving purposes have added more — in the order of 12pc to 14pc. Those with a B BER or higher can also benefit from a green mortgage. However, older homes which have not been refurbished put on lower increases, more like 7pc to 8pc.”

The city centre area also contains most of Limerick’s top-end homes and their values strengthened also, with a few headline sales over the €1m mark for better properties in the SCR, Ennis Road and NCR areas.

The middle market, with no new homes on the horizon, nor any significant redevelopments, has three-bed semis now averaging €370,000 and these are likely to push into the €390,000s this year.

Property Hotspot: South Circular Road

The South Circular Road is where lots of Limerick’s biggest earners want to live but there’s a shortage of homes for sale. More big earners coming into Limerick means even more competition.

Four-bed detached homes are at around €567,000 (up from €516,000 a year ago) and likely to break through €600,000 this year.

Meantime, Limerick City Council, which has been beefing up personnel at its housing department to cope with the city’s housing crisis, has just launched a ‘Rightsizing Scheme’ aimed at older homeowners. Those prepared to sell their homes to the Council will be offered a guaranteed lifelong rental tenancy at an apartment scheme.

At the lower end of the market, one-bed apartments moved from €88,000 to €97,000 on average and two-bed apartments went from €132,000 to €145,000. Ex-Council two-bed prices increased by €10,000 to €108,000, but large two- and three-storey over basement period homes added far less value than the average, as the increasing relative cost of repairing and running them made a dint. They’re up from €337,000 to €350,000.

Ailbhe O’Malley predicts a year of softer, but still steady growth, with 6pc expected in 2022.