| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick City Centre: Returnees and stock shortage keep city prices up

2 Moyola Terrace, Ennis Road in Limerick fetched €720k in October Expand

Close

2 Moyola Terrace, Ennis Road in Limerick fetched €720k in October

2 Moyola Terrace, Ennis Road in Limerick fetched €720k in October

2 Moyola Terrace, Ennis Road in Limerick fetched €720k in October

Mark Keenan Twitter Email

Limerick City Centre prices are up 5pc on a year ago with the big news in this market being the big numbers of returnee buyers to Shannonside.

According to Ailbhe O’Malley, of Sherry FitzGerald, our expert on the ground, one in six buyers now comprise parties not based here.

They are a mix of Limerick natives relocating from Dublin, from Cork, from the UK, the USA, Australia and The Emirates.

Most Watched

Privacy