Limerick City Centre: Returnees and stock shortage keep city prices up

Limerick City Centre prices are up 5pc on a year ago with the big news in this market being the big numbers of returnee buyers to Shannonside.

According to Ailbhe O’Malley, of Sherry FitzGerald, our expert on the ground, one in six buyers now comprise parties not based here.

They are a mix of Limerick natives relocating from Dublin, from Cork, from the UK, the USA, Australia and The Emirates.

Covid 19 was without doubt their persuader as many made lifestyle property choices inspired by the crisis.

“The interesting thing is that while most are from Limeriock, not all of them have roots here.”

The city centre is where Limerick’s most sought after period properties are located. Prices continue to rise at a steady pace with stock of available homes to purchase down 25pc.

Average Price €358,000

Areas Ennis Road, NCR, SCR, O'Connell Avenue

Up + 5%

One Year Forecast + 4%

House Type 2020 2021 2022 3-bed Semi €320,000 €336,000 €350,000 4-bed Semi €355,000 €373,000 €388,000 4-bed Detached €491,000 €516,000 €537,000 One-bed Apartment €86,000 €88,000 €92,000 Two-bed Apartment €129,000 €132,000 €137,000 2-bed Terrace €210,000 €220,000 €229,000 3-bed Terrace €278,000 €292,000 €304,000 2-bed Cottage €140,000 €147,000 €153,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €93,000 €98,000 €102,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €115,000 €121,000 €126,000 2-bed Townhouse €166,000 €174,000 €181,000 3-bed Townhouse €225,000 €236,000 €245,000 2/3 Storey Over Basement €306,000 €321,000 €334,000 Large Period Detached €556,000 €584,000 €607,000

Property Hotspot: South Circular Road

The lack of stock of the high end homes on this sought after artery is now especially acute. It's city centre proximate and near good schools and employers.

“Many older couples who had been planning to trade down say to an apartment decided to stay put and enjoy the bigger space and gardens of their existing home.

"On the other hand buyers were a little concerned that their mortgage approvals might be affected by Covid 19 and that banks might soon become more cautious. This gave them an additional urgency to buy.”

The demand for apartments was impacted but prices are still up 2pc for standard units althoughbetter quality more spacious examples were not so affacted.

Limerick’s economy is continuing to grow and this is making it an especially popular location for investors in a national market where investment properties otherwise have not been in high demand. Rents are holding up in Limerick City Centre and remain largely unchanged on a year ago.

Stock is the big issue as we move into 2021. Once again almost no new homes are in the pipeline. Thus far, talk about developing the old Greenpark Racetrack site off the SCR has still come to nothing.

Apart from a few small infill schemes almost no new residential development has taken place in the city centre since the crash.

The passing of the virus is likely to bring a surge of postponed stock to market in the latter part of the year but even so, matching demand means just slightly less price growth of 4pc is predicted for the coming year.