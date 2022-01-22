Kildare (South): Prices at ‘all-time high’ as supply shortages start to bite

How much is your House worth in 2022?

The market in the heart of Ireland’s horse racing country would welcome the addition of a few more runners in the stalls in terms of houses for sale. Supply shortage aside, the market here is in good health in terms of values.

The average price of a three-bed semi in town is now estimated at €275,000, up approximately 10pc year on year.

They now go for between €210,000 or €220,000 in and around Athy town, where previously they would have been available for around €150,000 to €160,000.

Elsewhere, in Newbridge, Kildare town or the Curragh, average prices are around €275,000 for a three-bed and €285,000 for a four-bed.

Average Price €275,000

Areas Newbridge, Kildare Town, Curragh

Up + 8%

One Year Forecast + 3%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald McDermott

There is a lot more competition among buyers than there was a year ago, and this is helping to boost values across the county.

Not all property types were as hot. The four-bed semis and larger detached homes are up by a much less daunting 4pc. Local estate agent Charlie McDermott doesn’t see values rising an awful lot more.

House Type 2021 2022 2023 3-BED SEMI IN TOWN €250,000 €275,000 €280,000 4-BED SEMI IN TOWN €275,000 €285,000 €290,000 4-bed Detached €370,000 €385,000 €395,000 5-bed Detached €375,000 €400,000 €410,000 4-bed Bungalow In Town €380,000 €410,000 €420,000 4-bed Bungalow Outside Town €415,000 €450,000 €460,000 Detached 2000+ Sq Ft €470,000 €485,000 €500,000 One-bed Apartment €120,000 €160,000 €165,000 Two-bed Apartment €175,000 €185,000 €190,000 2up/2Down €170,000 €190,000 €195,000 3-bed Terrace €180,000 €210,000 €215,000 Ex-council 2-bed €145,000 €165,000 €170,000 Ex-council 3-bed €175,000 €185,000 €190,000

“I think prices are at an all-time high right now,” he says. “The supply shortage was the main factor in rising values last year.

“There were no new builds, and buyers who would normally find a home in developments were forced to look at second-hand properties instead.

“When building restarted, we noticed a bit of an increase in supply as more new houses came on stream.”

McDermott says first-time buyer properties near towns with good broadband and transport links have also suited some of those trading up for home-working. The extra bedrooms in three and four-bed semis and some two-bed apartments are a big selling point.

Property Hotspot: Athy

A number of recently approved developments incuding will hopefully be getting underway in 2022 including at Leinster Street in the town and Mount Hawkins.

Larger country properties are slower to sell, but on the other hand people are finding very good value in cheaper doer-upper-type property in small villages.

Meanwhile, former County Council three-beds average €185,000, while former local authority two-beds are coming in at around €165,000.

Larger detached houses upward of 2,000sq ft are currently

averaging €485,00 depending on location, size and condition.

The typical four-bedroom bungalow in a rural setting is currently worth in the region of €410,000.

Overall, supply and affordability for first-time buyers is a big issue, with prices beyond the reach of many couples with two incomes, especially as rents are also at an all-time high, McDermott says.

But with more supply likely in the pipeline, he believes price growth should ease this year to approximately 3pc.