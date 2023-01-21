How to use ‘How Much Is Your House Worth?’

Discover the value of property in 2023 with How Much Is Your House Worth. (Stock image)

In order to determine your home’s value, first look up your particular micro market. Dublin’s are first and listed in order of its postcodes. The even numbers run first (starting with Dublin 2), then the odd numbers (Dublin 1 and upwards) and these are followed by the north county, south county and west county.

We list the other Leinster counties next, under a dark blue colour code. Under a red colour code, comes Munster with Cork city and county markets, Limerick and all Munster counties.

Select an area Carlow Cavan Clare Cork City Centre Cork City North Suburbs Cork City South Suburbs Cork City West Suburbs Cork County East Cork County North Cork County West Donegal Dublin 1 Dublin 10 Dublin 11 Dublin 12 Dublin 13 Dublin 14 Dublin 15 Dublin 16 Dublin 17 Dublin 18 Dublin 2 Dublin 20 Dublin 22 Dublin 24 Dublin 3 (Clontarf only) Dublin 3 (exc Clontarf) Dublin 4 Dublin 5 Dublin 6 Dublin 6W Dublin 7 Dublin 8 Dublin 9 Dublin North County Dublin South County Dublin West Galway City Galway County Kerry Kildare North Kildare South Kilkenny Killarney Laois Leitrim Limerick City Centre Limerick City Suburbs Limerick County Longford Louth Mayo Meath Monaghan Offaly Roscommon Sligo Tipperary North Tipperary South Waterford Westmeath Wexford Wicklow North Wicklow South How much is your House worth in 2023?

After these come the Connacht markets, colour-coded green and including Galway city. Finally, we list the Ulster counties. These pages have an orange colour code.

In our tables we have listed the most common property types first. These usually include (but not always) three- and four-bed semis in cities, and three and four-bed bungalows in the counties.

Trace down through the table to find your property type. You will see our valuer’s estimate of how much an average version in the area will sell for today. Here you will also find last year’s valuation estimate for this property type and a predictive figure based on how the local auctioneer believes this type will be priced a year from now, subject to conditions prevalent in your local market.

Although we list off the better-known locations or biggest population centres at the top of each market, all locales in the county/postcode are included in the research. In some cases (like Terenure or Portarlington) locations cross more than one postcode or county. Next you’ll find an in-depth analysis for every micro market based on our local valuer’s views and local market factors.

You will find an overall ‘average price’ listed for your local market. This figure is based on the median value of a group of the most typical property types in the area. Where there are too few of a property type to warrant listing in our tables, we have left these out — for example, there are no period two-storey over-basement properties listed in Dublin 10 (Ballyfermot).

How Much Is Your House Worth? 2023 is an opinion-based survey built on the local experts’ professional and informed opinion of what an average version of each type of property listed will sell for today.

It is not compiled scientifically. But because How Much Is Your House Worth? 2023 has had its valuations carried out in a period during which prices tend not to move (the weeks immediately before Christmas to early January), it is right up to date and these values are current; unlike other barometers based on asking prices or those based on out-of-date mortgage data.

All figures are based on ‘average of the averages’ of all existing housing stock in the geographic locations outlined. So if your home is located in a better or less salubrious part of your postcode or county, you will have to factor in those differences yourself.

Some property types and markets will occasionally exhibit trends which defy the norms. Where possible, we have explained these irregularities. For example, if two-bed terraces are more expensive than three-bed terraces, it might be because the former are all located in a far more expensive part of the postcode/county. Where a market is too large to be covered by the expertise of one agent (Donegal, for example), we have sought the help of two.

Where highly-priced enclaves skew averages too radically, we have spliced them out and treated them separately (Killarney and Clontarf). Where imbalances or mistakes have arisen historically, or when we have replaced local experts, we have readjusted our data retrospectively to bring it into line. Each report is accompanied by a picture of a property which has been sold in the last 12 months with its price publicly listed on the property price register.

You can use your price guide not only to value your own home but properties all over Ireland — making this publication perfect for those who fancy acquiring a holiday home, an investment property or, indeed, just having a good nose into the values of homes owned by others.

So how much is your house worth in 2023? How much is theirs worth? Only the Irish Independent has the answers.