How to use 'How Much Is Your House Worth?'

On the page for each area you will find the average overall price figure for that market. This is based on an average value of a group of the most typical types among the housing stock in the area. Beneath that we have two percentage barometers, one estimating the percentage change overall in the last 12 months and the second forecasting performance for the year ahead under prevailing market conditions. We list the name of our local agent assessor for that market, and the local 'hotspot', accompanied by a map, is the location in that market in which our agent source believes properties have the potential to increase in value ahead of the posse in 2020.

A comprehensive written local report features our local assessor's estimations of the key trends and factors influencing that market.

Finally come the data tables themselves, in which we value the typical property types in that area, starting with the most common versions. If there are few or none of a particular type (e.g. there are few four-bed semis in D10), then that type is omitted.

Now trace down through the table to find the property type you want to value. Underneath each property type you will find three different figures listed. The first tells you how much the property type achieved a year ago. The middle figure is a professional estimate of how much it will sell for today. The final figure is our agent's guess as to where that value is likely to stand one year from now amidst prevailing local, national and international conditions.

How Much Is Your House Worth? 2020 is wholly opinion-based and therefore not a scientific survey. The data is based on your local expert's professional opinion on what an average version of each home type will sell for today. This contrasts with property barometers based on asking prices (which seldom represent the actual sale prices achieved).

Because How Much Is Your House Worth? 2020 has had its valuations carried out in a period during which prices tend not to move (the weeks before Christmas to early January), it is right up to date and the values are likely to be more accurate.

All figures are based on the 'average of the averages' so if your home is located in a better part of your postcode or county, or if it has an extension which might have improved it substantially, then you will have to factor in those differences.

In some locations in which enclaves are higher- or lower-priced enough to distort the overall average, we have stripped those areas out and analysed them separately (e.g. Clontarf has been removed from D3 and Killarney removed from Co Kerry).

Where counties have been too large for one agent to cover, we have provided more than one report (e.g. North Tipperary and South Tipperary) or we have used more than one agent (e.g. Donegal).

Where anomalies have occurred, we will try to explain them in the main text (e.g. why two- and three-bed homes in Ballyfermot are worth the exact same).

We have reserved the right to revise the data retrospectively in the interests of good housekeeping and accuracy going forward, and usually in cases where we have detected mistakes or where we have changed our local experts, whose opinions may differ from the previous incumbents.

You can use your guide not only to value your own home, but properties all over Ireland - making this publication perfect for those who fancy moving house, investing or just having a nose into the values of homes owned by others.

How much is your house worth in 2020? How much is theirs worth? Only the Irish Independent has the answers.

