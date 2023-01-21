| 6.1°C Dublin

How much is your house worth in 2023?

Mark Keenan

Inflation is cut by half as the market cools steadily.  Increased building costs, interest rate hikes and cost of living increases are now pitched against shortage in deciding where Irish property prices will go in 2023 – find out how prices look in your local area.

Properties in Kinsale, Co Cork have always been popular. However, agents in towns all over Ireland are reporting that landlords are selling up, accounting for between 20pc and one third of all properties for sale. Photo: Boris Breytman Expand

The rate of property price inflation has generally halved throughout Ireland in the last 12 months, as evidenced by the data published today in How Much Is Your House Worth? 2023, the Irish Independent’s 10th annual property price survey by micromarket.

This year’s increases are generally in the order of 5pc to 7pc compared with 10pc plus a year ago. And with prevailing conditions, most agents are predicting sub 5pc increases for the year ahead, with some even predicting no change at all in local property prices for 2023.

