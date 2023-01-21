How much is your house worth in 2023?

The rate of property price inflation has generally halved throughout Ireland in the last 12 months, as evidenced by the data published today in How Much Is Your House Worth? 2023, the Irish Independent’s 10th annual property price survey by micromarket.

This year’s increases are generally in the order of 5pc to 7pc compared with 10pc plus a year ago. And with prevailing conditions, most agents are predicting sub 5pc increases for the year ahead, with some even predicting no change at all in local property prices for 2023.

A number of factors combined to cool the market over the last 12 months, not least rising interest rates, surging building costs (which have impacted on homes in need of work) and the departure of landlords from the market en masse which has added to supply. Finally, there was an easing of what many regional estate agents have termed the ‘Covid surge’, a temporary rush to buy in the regions from late 2020 through 2021 that caused huge inflation in some counties.

After a heady first half of 2022 most locations experienced a dramatic slowdown from September.

With inflation now cut by half in most locations, low single digit increases are mostly being predicted for the year ahead as rising interest rates are balanced somewhat by continued shortage and a more relaxed lending regime.

And while property prices might not be falling generally right now in any one market, within many locations some types of homes have already taken a price spill.

The types affected very much depends on what’s happening locally. For example, much bigger period homes in need of work have been negatively impacted in many older city suburbs because of spiralling construction costs for upgrading and retrofitting alongside the surging price of fossil fuel home heating.

In other markets, apartment prices have floundered because, as a favoured choice for investors who are now selling up, they have been coming to market in greater numbers than before. More apartments for sale means lower prices or at least a halt to inflation.

And while investors are busy selling apartments, news over the past few years about fire safety failings in Celtic Tiger era units and the huge cost of fixing them means first-time buyers are becoming more wary of second-hand apartments and many are instead on the look out for cottages and terraces. This too impacts on apartment values in some, but not all locations.

In other locations where shortage was more pronounced, apartment prices rose at the same rate as everything else.

The easing of the so-called ‘Covid surge’ has killed off some of the most outrageous local inflation we saw last year with Wexford, Tipperary, South Wicklow and Roscommon, all experiencing prices that surged up by more than 15pc.

The surge petering out also caused a complete swing around in the most popular property types for buyers in many counties. Where newly remote working family buyers had been swarming in to pick up larger homes over 2,000 sq ft, now we see a different kind of money tight and priced out city relocator seeking smaller houses rurally with some land attached.

An important nationwide picture shown in our data is proof that the mass departure of small landlords from the market as a result of high taxes and rent caps, is definitely not confined to the cities. Agents in towns all over Ireland are reporting that landlords selling up account for between 20pc and one third of all properties being placed for sale.

It must also be said that a good amount of these vendors are the so called ‘reluctant’ landlords, long trapped in negative equity, who have seen their equity restored by recent price hikes. These would likely have sold up in any case.

Meantime, as small landlords get out, our survey also highlights the worst ever shortage of rental accommodation in our cities and, indeed, in many towns, most notably in Limerick where literally only a handful of homes are on offer at any one time.

And while many estate agencies are predicting zero growth for 2023, the fact that a dire shortage of properties prevails in many counties, means further inflation just can’t be ruled out in 2023.

In locations like Longford, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan, the cost of building a new home is still far above the price of a second-hand property which means no new estates are likely in the near future and that will keep pressure on the price of existing homes. The continued rise in construction costs pushes new home starts further and further off into the future.

Finally our nationwide survey shows that the cost of construction materials and the hike in home heating costs is already beginning to create a dual market in many counties and Dublin postcodes whereby a price gap is opening between older properties with C and lower BER ratings and those turnkey properties where the retrofitting has already been done.

Banks are already factoring in retrofit costs when deciding how much to lend and as time goes on, home heating costs are likely to become a factor.

Where prices go in the year ahead will depend on the balance between interest rates, cost of living inflation and construction costs on one hand, and scarcity and shortage on the other.

So amid all this flux and change, exactly How Much Is Your House Worth in 2023? How much is theirs worth?

How to use ‘How Much is Your House Worth’

In order to determine your home’s value, first look up your particular micro market. Dublin’s are first and listed in order of its postcodes. The even numbers run first (starting with Dublin 2), then the odd numbers (Dublin 1 and upwards) and these are followed by the north county, south county and west county.

We list the other Leinster counties next, under a dark blue colour code. Under a red colour code, comes Munster with Cork city and county markets, Limerick and all Munster counties.

After these come the Connacht markets, colour-coded green and including Galway city. Finally, we list the Ulster counties. These pages have an orange colour code.

In our tables we have listed the most common property types first. These usually include (but not always) three- and four-bed semis in cities, and three and four-bed bungalows in the counties.

Trace down through the table to find your property type. You will see our valuer’s estimate of how much an average version in the area will sell for today. Here you will also find last year’s valuation estimate for this property type and a predictive figure based on how the local auctioneer believes this type will be priced a year from now, subject to conditions prevalent in your local market.

Although we list off the better-known locations or biggest population centres at the top of each market, all locales in the county/postcode are included in the research. In some cases (like Terenure or Portarlington) locations cross more than one postcode or county. Next you’ll find an in-depth analysis for every micro market based on our local valuer’s views and local market factors.

You will find an overall ‘average price’ listed for your local market. This figure is based on the median value of a group of the most typical property types in the area. Where there are too few of a property type to warrant listing in our tables, we have left these out — for example, there are no period two-storey over-basement properties listed in Dublin 10 (Ballyfermot).

How Much Is Your House Worth? 2023 is an opinion-based survey built on the local experts’ professional and informed opinion of what an average version of each type of property listed will sell for today.

It is not compiled scientifically. But because How Much Is Your House Worth? 2023 has had its valuations carried out in a period during which prices tend not to move (the weeks immediately before Christmas to early January), it is right up to date and these values are current; unlike other barometers based on asking prices or those based on out-of-date mortgage data.

All figures are based on ‘average of the averages’ of all existing housing stock in the geographic locations outlined. So if your home is located in a better or less salubrious part of your postcode or county, you will have to factor in those differences yourself.

Some property types and markets will occasionally exhibit trends which defy the norms. Where possible, we have explained these irregularities. For example, if two-bed terraces are more expensive than three-bed terraces, it might be because the former are all located in a far more expensive part of the postcode/county. Where a market is too large to be covered by the expertise of one agent (Donegal, for example), we have sought the help of two.

Where highly-priced enclaves skew averages too radically, we have spliced them out and treated them separately (Killarney and Clontarf). Where imbalances or mistakes have arisen historically, or when we have replaced local experts, we have readjusted our data retrospectively to bring it into line. Each report is accompanied by a picture of a property which has been sold in the last 12 months with its price publicly listed on the property price register.

You can use your price guide not only to value your own home but properties all over Ireland — making this publication perfect for those who fancy acquiring a holiday home, an investment property or, indeed, just having a good nose into the values of homes owned by others.

So how much is your house worth in 2023? How much is theirs worth? Only the Irish Independent has the answers.