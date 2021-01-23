| 0.2°C Dublin

How much is your house worth in 2021?

IN order to determine your home’s value, first look up your particular micro market using the ‘select an area’ dropdown menu below. Areas are listed alphabetically, with Dublin sub-divided by postcode, north county, south county and west county.

We have listed the most common property types first. These usually include (but not always) three- and four-bed semis in cities, and usually three- and four-bed bungalows in the counties.

Trace down through the table to find your property type. You will see our valuer’s estimate of how much an average property in the area will sell for today. Here you will also find last year’s valuation estimate for this property type and a predictive figure based on how the local auctioneer believes this type will be priced a year from now, subject to conditions prevalent in your local market.

