How much is your house worth in 2021?

IN order to determine your home’s value, first look up your particular micro market using the ‘select an area’ dropdown menu below. Areas are listed alphabetically, with Dublin sub-divided by postcode, north county, south county and west county.

We have listed the most common property types first. These usually include (but not always) three- and four-bed semis in cities, and usually three- and four-bed bungalows in the counties.

Trace down through the table to find your property type. You will see our valuer’s estimate of how much an average property in the area will sell for today. Here you will also find last year’s valuation estimate for this property type and a predictive figure based on how the local auctioneer believes this type will be priced a year from now, subject to conditions prevalent in your local market.

Although we list the better-known locations or biggest population centres at the top of each market, all locales in the county/postcode are included in the research. In some cases, like Terenure or Portarlington, locations span more than one postcode or county. There’s an in-depth analysis on every single micro market based on our expert’s views and local factors.

You will find an ‘average price’ overall listed for your local market. This figure is based on an average value of a group of the most typical property types in the area. Where there are too few property types to warrant a listing in our tables, we have left these out — for example, there are no period two storey-over-basement properties listed in Dublin 10 (Ballyfermot).

How Much Is Your House Worth? 2021 is an opinion-based survey built on the local experts’ professional, informed view of what an average version of each type of property listed will sell for today. It is not compiled scientifically. But because How Much Is Your House Worth? 2021 has had its valuations carried out in a period during which prices tend not to move (the weeks immediately before Christmas to early January), it is right up to date and these values are current, unlike surveys based on asking prices or those based on out-of-date mortgage data.

All figures shown are based on ‘average of the averages’ of the entire stock types in the geographic locations outlined. So if your home is located in a better or less salubrious part of your postcode or county, you will have to factor in those differences.

Some property types and markets exhibit trends which defy the norms. Where possible, we have explained these irregularities. For example, in D10 two-bed former Corpo homes are similarly priced to three-beds because the latter have downstairs bathrooms.

Where a market is too large geographically to be covered by the expertise of one agent (Donegal, for example), we have sought the help of two. Where highly-priced enclaves skew prices too radically, we have spliced them out and analysed them separately (Killarney is split from the rest of Kerry). Where imbalances or mistakes have arisen historically, we have readjusted our data retrospectively to bring it into line. Each market report is accompanied by a picture of a property which has been sold in the last 12 months and had its price listed on the national price register.

You can use your guide not only to value your own home but properties all over Ireland — making it perfect for those who want to buy, sell, invest or, indeed, just nose into the value of homes owned by others. How much is your house worth in 2021? How much is theirs worth? Only the Irish Independent has the answers.