You can use our price guide not only to value your own home but properties all over Ireland.

How much is your house worth in 2018? We have the answers

In order to determine your home's value, first look up your particular micro market. Dublin is first and is listed in order of its postcodes. The even numbers run first (Dublin 2, 4, 6), then the odd numbers (1, 3, 5) and finally the markets of Dublin North County, South County and West County.

We list the other Leinster counties next, under a blue colour code. Next under a red colour code, come Cork city's markets, Limerick city and county and the other Munster markets. After these come Galway city and the Connacht markets, colour-coded green. Finally, we list the Ulster counties. These have a red-on-white colour code.

We have listed the most common property types first. These usually include (but not always) three- and four-bed semis in cities, and three- and four-bed bungalows in the counties.

Trace down through the table to find your property type. You will see our valuer's estimate of how much an average property in the area will sell for today. Here you will also find last year's valuation estimate for this property type and a predictive figure based on how the local auctioneer believes this type will be priced a year from now, subject to conditions prevalent in your local market. We list the better-known locations or biggest population centres at the top of each market. In some cases (Terenure, Milltown and Portarlington), locations span more than one postcode or county. We provide an in-depth analysis report on each and every micro market based on our expert's views and other localised factors.

You will find an 'average price' overall listed for your local market. This figure is based on an average value of a group of the most typical property types in the area. Where there are too few property types to warrant a listing in our tables, we have left these out - for example there are no period two-storey-over-basement properties listed in Dublin 10 (Ballyfermot). How Much Is Your House Worth? 2018 is an opinion-based survey built on the local experts' professional, informed view of what an average version of each type of property listed will sell for today. It is not compiled scientifically.

But because How Much Is Your House Worth? 2018 has had its valuations carried out in a period during which prices tend not to move (the weeks immediately before Christmas to early January), it is right up to date and these values are current, unlike surveys based on asking prices or those based on out-of-date sales data.

All figures shown are based on 'average of the averages' of stock types in the geographic locations outlined. So if your home is located in a better or less salubrious part of your postcode or county, you will have to factor in those differences.

Some property types and some markets will occasionally exhibit trends which defy the market norms. Where possible, we have explained these irregularities. For example, in D10 two-bed former Corpo homes are similarly priced to three-beds (the latter have the bathrooms located downstairs). Where a market is too large geographically to be covered by the expertise of one agent (Donegal, for example), we have sought the help of two. Where highly priced enclaves skew prices too radically, we have spliced them out and analysed them separately (Killarney is split from the rest of Kerry).

Where imbalances or mistakes have arisen historically, or where we have replaced local experts, we have readjusted our data retrospectively to bring it into line. Each market report is accompanied by a picture of a property which has been sold in the last 12 months with the price listed on the national property price register provided. You can use your price guide not only to value your own home but properties all over Ireland -making this publication perfect for those who fancy acquiring a holiday home, an investment property or, indeed, just having a good nose into the values of homes owned by others.

