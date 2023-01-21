| 6.1°C Dublin

How increasing interest rates are changing 2023’s mortgage game

As interest rates rise rapidly, getting the best deal from lenders has never been more important

There is still a lot of value in the Irish mortgage market, however, you do have to work harder to find it. Photo: Getty Expand
Martina Hennessy, managing director of doddl.ie, the online mortgage switching specialist Expand

As we wave goodbye to a decade of low mortgage rates, 2023 will be the year for homeowners to take control and make smart decisions to keep their biggest outgoing affordable.

So 2022 saw the ECB base rate increase from 0pc for the first time in six years — it now stands at 2.5pc and it won’t stop there.

