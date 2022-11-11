Homes sold for 9.5pc more than last year in late summer, despite cost-of-living crisis

House prices continued to rise over the late summer despite the impact of inflation and higher interest rates, according to a new survey.

According to a housing market report from Valuemyhome – which gauges the prices that houses sell for – homes sold for 9.5pc more, on average, in the third quarter of the year compared to the same quarter last year.

The median selling price for a house in Ireland during quarter three stood at €301,000, which was €26,000 up on the same period last year.

However, there was a slight cooling of the market in the last six weeks of the quarter, in which 15,676 units were sold.

That represents an increase of just 2.7pc in units sold over the same period in 2021.

Dublin registered the highest number of house sales – representing just under one-third (31pc) of all house sales in the entire country, with 4,878 units sold.

This is despite the fact that Dublin was the most expensive place in which to buy a house in Ireland, with the median house price at €435,000, followed closely by Co Wicklow at €399,000.

Neighbouring counties Kildare and Meath were the next dearest, with median prices of €365,000 and €323,000 respectively.

Co Roscommon was the least expensive place to buy a house, with the median price of €140,000.

Dublin also saw 858 newly-built houses come on stream during quarter three, but new homes represented just 17.6pc of all house sales during that period.

Cork had the second highest number of house sales, representing 10pc of all sales in Ireland at 1,556, followed by Co Kildare in third place with 941 houses sold.

Leitrim had the lowest number of houses sold, with only 101, while Co Monaghan had the highest percentage price rise, up 12pc to €195,000 in the third quarter.

All counties except for Kilkenny, Clare, Louth, Offaly, Roscommon and Wicklow saw house prices increase between quarter two and quarter three.