Homes sold for 9.5pc more than last year in late summer, despite cost-of-living crisis

The median selling price for a house in Ireland during quarter three stood at €301,000, €26,000 up on the same period last year

Allison Bray

House prices continued to rise over the late summer despite the impact of inflation and higher interest rates, according to a new survey.

According to a housing market report from Valuemyhome – which gauges the prices that houses sell for – homes sold for 9.5pc more, on average, in the third quarter of the year compared to the same quarter last year.

