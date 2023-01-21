Dublin 8: Buyers look to Rialto and Inchicore

House prices are up 3pc in Dublin 8 where buyer demand has been shifting from the more central Portobello district to the more affordable locations like Kilmainhan and Inchicore.

This is below the 8pc increase expected at the start of last year, but given international events and rising interest rates, it was solid, says DNG’s Mary Doran.

“The convenience and character of Dublin 8 is the main driving force in buyer demand,” she says. “Sellers in the area generally look to repurchase in the area in order to stay close to schools and for the proximity to town. This attracts young professionals and first-time buyers.”

Activity in D8 is pretty evenly split between those who previously owned homes and first-time buyers, and indeed investors who are also still active here.

Average Price €600,000

Areas Portobello, South Circular, Christchurch, The Liberties, Clanbrassil, Blackpitts, Inchicore, Kilmainham, Rialto, Dolphin's Barn

Up + 3%

One Year Forecast + 3%

Assessing Agent DNG

The properties most in demand are red-brick period houses and family homes. At the upper end, a two- or three-storey home with a basement can sell for an average of €1.2m. While prices remained static for these home types in 2022, Doran is expecting an increase of 4pc this year due to increasing demand.

Three-bed terraces further away from the city centre are selling for half that and values are up 4pc from €575,000 to €600,000, with Doran expecting an even bigger jump of 8pc, to €650,000, for these types this year.

House Type 2022 2023 2024 3-bed Semi €600,000 €600,000 €650,000 4-bed Semi €750,000 €700,000 €750,000 4-bed Detached €825,000 €850,000 €875,000 5-bed Detached €950,000 €950,000 €975,000 One-bed Apartment €250,000 €275,000 €300,000 Two-bed Apartment €360,000 €350,000 €375,000 2up/2Down €450,000 €450,000 €475,000 3-bed Terrace €575,000 €600,000 €650,000 1-bed Cottage €290,000 €300,000 €325,000 2-bed Cottage €400,000 €400,000 €425,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €390,000 €450,000 €475,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €435,000 €500,000 €550,000 2-bed Townhouse €425,000 €425,000 €450,000 3-bed Townhouse €525,000 €550,000 €575,000 2-bed Mews €690,000 €700,000 €725,000 3-bed Mews €800,000 €800,000 €850,000 2/3 Storey Over Basement €1,200,000 €1,200,000 €1,250,000 4/5 Storey Over Basement €1,500,000 €1,500,000 €1,500,000

“To have Victorian properties so close to the city centre with relative value gives you a modern lifestyle in a home with character.”

But prices for many other types remained static, including those of three bed semis and some cottages. The student population has been growing around the Liberties and Warrenmount areas in recent years, with a high number of new apartment buildings constructed and more in the pipeline. The Land Development Agency (LDA) said it would redevelop the Digital Hub campus site off Thomas Street with 500 social and affordable homes.

Ballymore and Diageo meantime have submitted plans for a development which includes 336 homes on a 12.5 acre site at St James’s Gate — though it is unlikely that construction will start here in 2023 as the scheme has to go through the planning process. Plans for nearly 1,000 apartments on the former Bailey Gibson and Player Wills site on the South Circular Road are on hold at the moment as the application goes through the judicial review process.

Rialto has always trailed behind the South Circular Road when it comes to prices. But with the Children’s Hospital finally nearing completion, 2023 could be the year where prices rise here faster than other areas. Doran predicts Kilmainham and Rialto will lift in 2023 and predicts an increase of 3pc for the year overall.

Property Hotspot: Kilmainham / Rialto

Affordable homes next to amenities and good transport facilities