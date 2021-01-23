Dublin 6W: Supply expected to match demand in D6W

At the start of last year, we had no idea that two parents would end up working from home for long periods, with the kids also locked in with them full time.

For this reason, it looks like it’s going to be busy year for estate agents in Dublin 6W. Homeowners who saw their values remain static through the long Covid months are now keen to trade up, once the right house is available.

There is movement at the €800,000 to €1m high end with homes that wouldn’t sell a year previous, now changing hands without difficulty.