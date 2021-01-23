Dublin 6W: Supply expected to match demand in D6W

Premium
At the start of last year, we had no idea that two parents would end up working from home for long periods, with the kids also locked in with them full time.
For this reason, it looks like it’s going to be busy year for estate agents in Dublin 6W. Homeowners who saw their values remain static through the long Covid months are now keen to trade up, once the right house is available.
There is movement at the €800,000 to €1m high end with homes that wouldn’t sell a year previous, now changing hands without difficulty.
As with the rest of the city, what happens this year is all down to supply, according to Ronan O’Malley of Sherry FitzGerald.
“We’ve a lot of people looking for valuations who are re-analysing their property needs as a result of what happened last year with Covid 19, so I would be quite hopeful that a good stream of stock will come on the market.
"Too much stock coming to the market could mean a drop in prices. But I estimate no change is most likely for 2021.”
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€673,000
|€675,000
|€675,000
|4-bed Semi
|€728,000
|€730,000
|€730,000
|4-bed Detached
|€1,029,000
|€1,030,000
|€1,030,000
|5-bed Detached
|€1,137,000
|€1,140,000
|€1,140,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€673,000
|€675,000
|€675,000
|4-bed Bungalow
|€960,000
|€965,000
|€965,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€243,000
|€240,000
|€240,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€408,000
|€405,000
|€405,000
|1-bed Cottage
|€294,000
|€295,000
|€295,000
|2-bed Cottage
|€405,000
|€410,000
|€410,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€410,000
|€410,000
|€410,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€485,000
|€485,000
|€485,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€437,000
|€440,000
|€440,000
|3-bed Mews
|€562,000
|€565,000
|€565,000
A mix of new homes developments, the building of a new school and the buzz around local cafes and restaurants are all drawing people to the area
Values have not changed much in either direction on a year ago, with a four-bed semi up by just €2,000 since last year to €730,000.
The only property type to take a hit here was the apartment. One and two-bed apartments fell in value by 1pc, bringing them to €240,000 and €405,000 respectively.
Meantime locations like Fortfield and Cypress Downs in Templeogue continue to be very popular with families looking for large homes close to good schools.
Harold’s Cross is being buoyed by new schemes coming on the market with apartments at Mount Argus and the redevelopment of the old Rosie O’Grady site, as well as the new Educate Together school on the grounds of the old greyhound stadium.
Irish Independent