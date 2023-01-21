| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin 6W: Supply 34pc below pre-Covid 19 levels as values up by 3pc

No 67 St Anne&rsquo;s, KCR, Kimmage, sold for €426,000 through the Property Team Lappin estate agency Expand

Close

No 67 St Anne&rsquo;s, KCR, Kimmage, sold for €426,000 through the Property Team Lappin estate agency

No 67 St Anne’s, KCR, Kimmage, sold for €426,000 through the Property Team Lappin estate agency

No 67 St Anne’s, KCR, Kimmage, sold for €426,000 through the Property Team Lappin estate agency

It’s now nearly four decades since the Dublin postcode of 6W was created with the expansion of Templeogue and its series of estates of semi-detached homes.

While parts of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Kimmage, with their red-brick period and ex-corporation homes, are also part of 6W, much of the housing stock is made up of those semi-detached 1970s and 1980s homes, which are now in need of renovation.

Most Watched

Privacy