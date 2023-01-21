Dublin 6W: Supply 34pc below pre-Covid 19 levels as values up by 3pc

It’s now nearly four decades since the Dublin postcode of 6W was created with the expansion of Templeogue and its series of estates of semi-detached homes.

While parts of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Kimmage, with their red-brick period and ex-corporation homes, are also part of 6W, much of the housing stock is made up of those semi-detached 1970s and 1980s homes, which are now in need of renovation.

Yet the supply of second-hand houses for sale in Dublin 6W, where values are up 3pc, remains at 34pc below pre-Covid-19 levels.

Ronan O’Malley from Sherry FitzGerald says there has been high demand for large family homes in Terenure and Templeogue.

People are drawn to the area, not only for its accessibility to Dublin city centre via a range of bus routes, but also its access to well-established facilities and two large parks, namely Tymon Park and Bushy Park. There are good sporting clubs here too, across all the codes.

“Buyers were looking for good-sized family homes, often with a work-from-home option and houses which required minimal work,” says O’Malley.

Average Price €820,000

Areas Terenure, Kimmage, Harold's Cross, Wainsfort, Templeogue

Up + 3%

One Year Forecast + 3%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald

The average price for three-bedroom, semi-detached homes will reach €780,000 this year, if in good condition.

Four-bed detached properties, particularly in the Terenure area, sell for in excess of €1m.

House Type 2022 2023 2024 3-bed Semi €740,000 €760,000 €780,000 4-bed Semi €800,000 €820,000 €840,000 4-bed Detached €1,130,000 €1,150,000 €1,180,000 5-bed Detached €1,250,000 €1,280,000 €1,310,000 3-bed Bungalow €740,000 €755,000 €770,000 4-bed Bungalow €1,060,000 €1,080,000 €1,100,000 One-bed Apartment €260,000 €270,000 €280,000 Two-bed Apartment €430,000 €440,000 €450,000 1-bed Cottage €310,000 €320,000 €330,000 2-bed Cottage €430,000 €440,000 €465,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €440,000 €450,000 €460,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €530,000 €545,000 €560,000 3-bed Townhouse €470,000 €480,000 €500,000 3-bed Mews €610,000 €630,000 €650,000

For renters, the supply of properties has increased, with the completion of Mount Argus and St Clare’s Park in Harold’s Cross.

“While this is welcomed, additional supply of family homes to be sold to the open market is also required and should be encouraged,” says O’Malley.

Property Hotspot: Harold's Cross Road

Harold's Cross Road has seen a lot of rejuvenation and investment in recent times which looks like continuing with new residential apartment developments with commercial units below coming on stream

He points to the upcoming scheme by Lioncor on Fortfield Road in Terenure, where the developer is due to build 364 apartments and 21 homes.