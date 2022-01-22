Dublin 6W: Space race drives prices up by 9pc with supply at its lowest level in decades

The garden and garage are big selling points for properties such as No37 Templeville Rd, Templeogue, which sold for €686,000

Open-plan living isn’t as attractive as it was before lockdown in Dublin 6W.

Buyers here are increasingly looking for properties with more rooms and options, rather than one big, communal space. This, and the need for a home office, means many buyers are looking to trade up.

The typical buyer profile here in 2021 was a young family moving from a three-bed to a four or five-bed within the same area to stay close to schools and friends.

Ronan O’Malley of Sherry FitzGerald says that space is still the biggest driver for those on the move. Houses with a large garden and an extra room are more popular since lockdown.

Average Price €800,000

Areas Terenure, Kimmage, Harold's Cross, Wainsfort, Templeogue

Up + 9%

One Year Forecast + 5%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald

This was evident at the high end of the market with family homes in Rathdown Park, Mayfield Road and Lakelands Park selling for well over the asking price.

Three and four-bed houses that have come up for sale in places like Cypress Park and Orwell Park in Templeogue are also attracting multiple bidders.

The demand for these homes has seen prices go up by an average of 9pc, taking a four-bed semi in the area from €730,000 to €800,000, and five-bed detached properties from €1.14m to €1.25m.

House Type 2021 2022 2023 3-bed Semi €675,000 €740,000 €775,000 4-bed Semi €730,000 €800,000 €840,000 4-bed Detached €1,030,000 €1,130,000 €1,180,000 5-bed Detached €1,140,000 €1,250,000 €1,310,000 3-bed Bungalow €675,000 €740,000 €775,000 4-bed Bungalow €965,000 €1,060,000 €1,110,000 One-bed Apartment €240,000 €260,000 €270,000 Two-bed Apartment €405,000 €430,000 €450,000 1-bed Cottage €295,000 €310,000 €320,000 2-bed Cottage €410,000 €430,000 €450,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €410,000 €440,000 €460,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €485,000 €530,000 €555,000 3-bed Townhouse €440,000 €470,000 €490,000 3-bed Mews €565,000 €610,000 €640,000

Supply is still the main issue here and this trend will continue this year. O’Malley says 2021 started with stock at the lowest level in decades and it only improved slightly as the year went on.

“The combination of extremely diminished supply levels and resolute demand led to elevated house price growth last year. This growth was further underpinned by the strong economic recovery observed as public health restrictions were lifted.”

As we go into another year of unknowns, it’s unlikely that stock will meet the high level of demand, and so O’Malley predicts a further rise in prices of around 5pc this year.