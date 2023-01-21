| 6.1°C Dublin

Dublin 6: Rathmines set to be strongest market in the area

No6 Ontario Terrace, Ranelagh, sold for €1.254m through DNG Expand

Close

Supply continues to lag demand in Dublin 6, pushing up house prices by about 3pc on this time last year in what is among Ireland’s most expensive markets.

Until these marry up, prices will continue to rise. Demand is still very high here, especially for good houses in prime locations,” says Eunan Doherty of DNG.

