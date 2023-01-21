Dublin 6: Rathmines set to be strongest market in the area

Premium
Supply continues to lag demand in Dublin 6, pushing up house prices by about 3pc on this time last year in what is among Ireland’s most expensive markets.
“Until these marry up, prices will continue to rise. Demand is still very high here, especially for good houses in prime locations,” says Eunan Doherty of DNG.
Some values rose higher than others with very strong demand for three and four bed terraces, which make up a huge part of the housing stock in this postcode.
Other types saw values static or slipping somewhat.
You can pay well over €4m for homes on Temple Road or Palmerston Park in Rathgar (No 3 Temple Road sold for €4.6m in February, while No 26 Palmerston Park went for €4.5m in August).
Closer to the 6W postcode, former Corporation homes will sell in the region of €650,000.
Terenure has its fair share of €1 million-plus homes but it also has former Guinness houses which could be bought for just shy of €500k through the last twelve months.
The Marianella development in Rathgar and Annesley Gardens in Ranelagh provided much-needed new stock for home purchasers in recent years but other developments around Harold’s Cross have been built to let. This has further compounded the supply shortage.
|House Type
|2022
|2023
|2024
|3-bed Semi
|€900,000
|€950,000
|€1,000,000
|4-bed Semi
|€975,000
|€1,000,000
|€1,050,000
|5-bed Semi
|€1,100,000
|€1,100,000
|€1,150,000
|5-bed Detached
|€1,650,000
|€1,600,000
|€1,700,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€700,000
|€750,000
|€800,000
|4-bed Bungalow
|€775,000
|€850,000
|€900,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€325,000
|€340,000
|€365,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€500,000
|€500,000
|€525,000
|2up/2Down
|€575,000
|€575,000
|€600,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€725,000
|€775,000
|€825,000
|2-bed Cottage
|€575,000
|€575,000
|€600,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€550,000
|€625,000
|€650,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€685,000
|€685,000
|€685,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€625,000
|€625,000
|€650,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€700,000
|€685,000
|€700,000
|2-bed Mews
|€625,000
|€675,000
|€700,000
|3-bed Mews
|€800,000
|€800,000
|€825,000
|4-bed Terrace
|€820,000
|€900,000
|€975,000
|Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement
|€1,800,000
|€1,800,000
|€1,900,000
|Detached House On Own Grounds
|€4,750,000
|€4,500,000
|€4,750,000
Also D6 is seeing an increase in demand from wealthier buyers relocating here from abroad.
“With few new developments, I would predict that supply will continue to be restricted and so prices will increase at the same rate this year,” says Doherty who estimates that Rathmines will potentially see higher price growth than other D6 locales in the year ahead as buyers continue to realise neglected value in this lively urban village.
Rathmines offers those who require a substantial sized family home but need to stay connected with the city as it is within walking distance of town